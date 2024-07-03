Seven Chinese PV companies join forces on unification of n-type module size standards

Currently, this standard size has been widely adopted and applied, and its related performance advantages have been effectively verified in the market and recognised across the industry.

Modules adopting the standard size of 2465mm x 1134mm have very distinct advantages. They can provide higher power output and lower system costs, making the overall economic performance of PV power plants more optimal within the same installation space.

At the same time, these modules demonstrate higher efficiency and lower risk in logistics, transportation, installation and maintenance, achieving a harmonious balance between high power and safety.

Against this backdrop, seven PV companies including JA Solar, Jolywood, GCL SI, Das Solar, Yingli Solar, Aiko and Astronergy jointly advocated the unification of 2465mmx1134mm in n-type module size standards and the position of mounting holes. The consensus is as follows:

-Module size: 2465mm x 1134mm

-Longitudinal hole spacing along the longer module side: 790mm (hole diameter Φ7mm * 10mm)/1200mm (hole diameter Φ9mm * 14mm)/1600mm (hole diameter Φ9mm * 14mm)

In a joint statement, the seven companies said: “The achievement of this consensus and the release of the initiative are not only about the unification of module specifications, but also an effort made for the healthy development of the PV industry.

“We firmly believe that through this initiative for the unification of standardised module sizes and mounting hole positions, we can further promote the industry to develop towards higher efficiency, greater economic viability and more environmental friendliness. We sincerely invite more colleagues to join this great journey of industry progress, and work together to create a better future for green energy.”