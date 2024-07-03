Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Seven Chinese PV companies join forces on unification of n-type module size standards

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Seven Chinese PV companies join forces on unification of n-type module size standards

News

EBRD invests US$230 million in ACWA Power’s Uzbekistan solar-plus-storage project

News

Pricing pressures boost energy storage uptake in Southern Europe

News, Editors' Blog, Features

TotalEnergies installs more than 200MW of distributed solar capacity in Asia-Pacific

News

Zelestra adds €225 million in loan financing to funding streams, pushes total investment to €535 million

News

Australia’s rooftop solar PV market backslides in June, says Sunwiz

News

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

News

Energy storage is the real game changer in Greece

Features, Guest Blog

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

World Bank provides US$1.5 billion loan to support India’s renewable energy transition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
JA Solar is among the group of seven Chinese PV producers to join forces on the standardisation of n-type module sizes. Image: PV Tech.

One of the most enduring topics in the PV industry is size standardisation, and now several leading companies have joined forces to take action. Last Friday, seven Chinese PV companies launched another joint initiative to standardise the size of n-type modules and the positioning of mounting holes.

For the PV industry, the standardisation of module sizes has become an important driving force for development. In 2021, the “M10 Series Module Product Standardisation Consensus” defined 2465mm x 1134mm as the standard size. This forward-looking and innovative standardisation move has provided strong support for the coordinated progress of the entire PV industry chain.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Currently, this standard size has been widely adopted and applied, and its related performance advantages have been effectively verified in the market and recognised across the industry.

Modules adopting the standard size of 2465mm x 1134mm have very distinct advantages. They can provide higher power output and lower system costs, making the overall economic performance of PV power plants more optimal within the same installation space.

At the same time, these modules demonstrate higher efficiency and lower risk in logistics, transportation, installation and maintenance, achieving a harmonious balance between high power and safety.

Against this backdrop, seven PV companies including JA Solar, Jolywood, GCL SI, Das Solar, Yingli Solar, Aiko and Astronergy jointly advocated the unification of 2465mmx1134mm in n-type module size standards and the position of mounting holes. The consensus is as follows:

-Module size: 2465mm x 1134mm

-Longitudinal hole spacing along the longer module side: 790mm (hole diameter Φ7mm * 10mm)/1200mm (hole diameter Φ9mm * 14mm)/1600mm (hole diameter Φ9mm * 14mm)

In a joint statement, the seven companies said: “The achievement of this consensus and the release of the initiative are not only about the unification of module specifications, but also an effort made for the healthy development of the PV industry.

“We firmly believe that through this initiative for the unification of standardised module sizes and mounting hole positions, we can further promote the industry to develop towards higher efficiency, greater economic viability and more environmental friendliness. We sincerely invite more colleagues to join this great journey of industry progress, and work together to create a better future for green energy.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, Chinese PV, module standardisation, n-type, n-type module, pv modules

Read Next

50MW_Kidston_Solar_project_in_Queensland_Australia._Image._Genex_Power

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

July 2, 2024
Genex Power has secured a five-year US$107 million senior debt facility for its 50MW Kidston and Jemalong solar projects in Australia.
trina solar

Trina Solar partners with IES-UPM on solar technology research

July 1, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a collaboration agreement with IES-UPM to drive innovation in the solar industry.
BlackRock bought US PV developer Distributed Solar Development last year. Image: BlackRock

BlackRock’s portfolio company New Green Power to supply electricity to Google

July 1, 2024
New Green Power has announced an agreement to offer Google the rights to procure up to 300MW of solar power from its development pipeline.
China Three Gorges Renewables

China Three Gorges Renewables to build 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia

July 1, 2024
Chinese state-owned power company China Three Gorges Renewables has announced a plan to build a 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia, China.
First Solar manufacturing plant
Premium

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

June 28, 2024
The first full year of IRA in the US has seen a flurry of transactions completed as solar developers and now manufacturers take advantage.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

June 28, 2024
The Net-Zero Industry Act will come into force starting from 29 June 2024 across all 27 member states of the EU.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

News

Improved economics of solar and wind boost value of renewable power to US market – Berkeley Lab

News

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

News

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

World Bank provides US$1.5 billion loan to support India’s renewable energy transition

News

Australia’s rooftop solar PV market backslides in June, says Sunwiz

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024