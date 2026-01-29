Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

By JP Casey
January 29, 2026
Power Plants, Off-Grid, Storage
Americas

Latest

‘Clear and concerning’ rise in PV module defects – Kiwa PI Berlin

News

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

News

Europe renewables M&A in 2026: hotter markets, tougher filters—and the rise of platform-led execution

Features, Guest Blog

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

News

Clean energy conquers coal as Australia’s NEM delivers historic 51% renewables quarter

News

Australian startup WinDC hopes to turn solar curtailment into AI gold with Megaport network deal

News

Europe plays ‘critical role’ in renewable energy manufacturing and services

Features, Interviews

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

News

GameChange Solar launches distributed generation division

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Fieldworks Power community solar project.
Community solar developer Fieldworks Power is one of several companies to join CLASS on its launch Image: Fieldworks Power.

A new trade association, Californians for Local, Affordable Solar and Storage (CLASS) has started work to improve access to community solar and battery storage projects for the residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

Launched this week, CLASS’ founding members include independent power producers (IPPs) including Dimension Energy and companies already active in the distributed solar space, such as C&I developer White Pine Renewables and community solar developer Fieldworks Power. The new trade association highlighted political activity as a key priority, pointing to the passing of legislation that is “favourable” to the community solar sector in other states, such as Illinois, which is lacking in California.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Passed at the start of the year, the Illinois Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (CRGA) includes a number of provisions for the community solar sector in particular, such as increasing the maximum size of community solar projects in the state to 10MW and establishing a “Solar Bill of Rights” to ensure residents have access to rooftop solar projects built by municipal and cooperative utilities.

Other states have also sought to improve policy support for the energy transition, such as New Jersey, where last week new governor Mikie Sherrill announced plans to build “thousands of megawatts” of new solar PV and battery storage capacity.

This contrasts to California; in 2024, the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) decided to discontinue programmes such as the Community Solar Green Tariff (CSGT), which had provided a 20% discount for energy bills for residents in “disadvantages communities” that could not install their own solar panels, but had subscribed to community solar programmes.

“Community solar is already lowering bills and expanding access to clean energy in states across the country,” said Derek Chernow, CLASS executive director, who had previously served as the Western US regional director of the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).

“It’s time for California to catch up and deliver real relief for renters and other families struggling with high power bills,” added Chernow; CLASS notes that California residents could save as much as US$200 a year on their energy bills with a community solar subscription.

americas, california, californians for local affordable solar and storage, class, community solar, policy, solar-plus-storage, trade association, us

Read Next

Ceremony to kickstart the construction start of a 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

January 29, 2026
A Korean-led consortium including Hyundai Engineering has started construction at a 350MW solar PV plant in Dallas, Texas.
BESS contracted volumes vs long-term PPA volumes

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

January 29, 2026
Clean energy pricing in Europe and America is set for a decisive adjustment in 2026 as record deployment levels collide with heightened market volatility and policy headwinds.
Solar PV plant

GameChange Solar launches distributed generation division

January 28, 2026
Solar PV tracker supplier GameChange Solar has launched a distributed generation division to cater to commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar markets.
A Nextpower project.

Nextpower begins testing power conversion technology

January 28, 2026
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has begun testing products in its new power-conversion line, with initial pilot deployments scheduled for later this year.
The program will be administered by the Maryland Energy Administration, using capital from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund. Image: State of Maryland.

Maryland commits US$70 million to solar and energy storage financing programme

January 28, 2026
Maryland has launched a Solar and Energy Storage Gap Financing Program, committing US$70 million to support clean energy projects.
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

US finds ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

January 28, 2026
The US Department of Commerce has found 'countervailable subsidies' of 117.41% provided to China-based manufacturers of solar PV cells.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

News

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

News

US finds ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

News

Maryland commits US$70 million to solar and energy storage financing programme

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA