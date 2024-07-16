Subscribe To Premium
Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

By George Heynes
France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

Waaree subsidiary starts operations at 1.3GW module assembly plant in India

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

‘There will be consolidation’: Trina Solar on efficient operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

Brookfield buys majority stake in Indian developer Leap Green Energy

China begins investigation into EU’s investment barrier for solar PV

Australia surpassed 20GW of installed rooftop solar capacity in 2023. Image: Clean Energy Regulator.

Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has been nominated by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) to be the solar module and product listing body under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES).

The CEC would be reappointed to continue approving solar and inverter modules and determining each product’s eligibility to be listed for small-scale technology certificates in the SRES.

Under the SRES scheme, consumers are entitled to small-scale technology certificates, which can be sold to recoup a portion of the cost of purchasing and installing the system. This has helped bolster installed rooftop solar PV capacity, which in 2023 surpassed 20GW across Australia. However, this has slowed in recent months, sparking the CEC to call for a national strategy to bolster uptake in early June.

The product listing under the SRES only covers solar modules and inverters, it doesn’t cover batteries.

Applications were considered against mandatory evaluation criteria outlined in the renewable energy (electricity) regulations 2001.

Clean Energy Council chief executive Kane Thornton said he hopes the CEC can “continue to deliver accreditation services and a strong product assurance program that provides certainty and efficiency for product manufacturers and confidence for Australians.”

The CER is asking for further submissions from other organisations to attain the role. These will be considered over a 28-day period, ending after 5pm on 11 August 2024. The CER will then make a final nomination decision.

“While the process will now enter a 28-day consultation period, this step is strong recognition of the technical depth, experience and professionalism of the CEC’s team and a positive outcome for industry,” Thornton added.

Until a final nomination is made, the CEC will continue to publish the approved solar panel and inverter lists.

Read Next

Image: Unsplash

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

July 15, 2024
The French government has awarded 179MW of solar PV in its most recent rooftop solar PV tender, half of the previous auction.
Rio Tinto's Boyne smelter will be one of the three facilities to be powered through the 4GW RFP. Image: Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

July 15, 2024
Rio Tinto has announced a plan to build a 80MW solar PV plant to supply power to its company’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara region.
Unirac provides PV mounting solutions for the residential and C&I markets. Image: Unirac via Twitter.

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

July 15, 2024
US solar racking producer Unirac has said that its mounting and racking systems can help solar developers qualify for Domestic Content tax credits.
Image: Jinko Solar

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

July 15, 2024
Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinko Solar has secured two contracts to supply 150MW of modules to two solar PV projects in Algeria.
The projects will be located in South Australia and the Northern Territory. Image: Climate Impact Corporation.

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

July 15, 2024
Green hydrogen and renewable energy developer Climate Impact Corporation (CIC) announced its intention last week (10 July) to develop two 10GW green hydrogen projects in South Australia and Northern Territory using solar PV.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

China begins investigation into EU’s investment barrier for solar PV

July 12, 2024
China started conducting a trade and investment barrier investigation on the measures used in the EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FAR).

