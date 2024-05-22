Cleanleaf Energy signs 350MW utility-scale PV O&M contracts

US utility-scale service provider Cleanleaf Energy has signed 350MW of operations and maintenance (O&M) services in the US.
The contracts comprise five solar PV projects located in the states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, which were developed by independent power producer (IPP) Heelstone Renewable Energy. The IPP was acquired by investment platform Qualitas Energy earlier this year.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Cleanleaf Energy, formerly Borrego O&M, will use its Realtime Operations Center in Dallas to provide support.
This contract will boost the company’s utility-scale management portfolio, which combines with its operations in the distributed generation market where it is present in 27 US states, said Mikael Backman, CEO at Cleanleaf.
With this latest agreement, the company increases its O&M portfolio to 1.8GW.