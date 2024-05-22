Subscribe To Premium
Cleanleaf Energy signs 350MW utility-scale PV O&M contracts

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Sabanci commissions 218MW Cutlass II solar project in Texas

New Zealand: Aquila and Genesis Energy in new solar development partnerships

‘More work needed on cyber- and data security,’ says ESMC

Maxeon notified of Nasdaq non-compliance over financial reporting

‘It’s about weathering the storm’: driving renewable deals amid current economic challenges

‘Giving some of that forward vision’: the role of policy and market design in driving clean power investment

Soaring silver prices: how PV developers can tackle a new cost challenge

DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

Cleanleaf Energy, formerly Borrego O&M, manages 1.8GW of operating solar assets. Image: Borrego.

US utility-scale service provider Cleanleaf Energy has signed 350MW of operations and maintenance (O&M) services in the US.

The contracts comprise five solar PV projects located in the states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, which were developed by independent power producer (IPP) Heelstone Renewable Energy. The IPP was acquired by investment platform Qualitas Energy earlier this year.

Cleanleaf Energy, formerly Borrego O&M, will use its Realtime Operations Center in Dallas to provide support.

This contract will boost the company’s utility-scale management portfolio, which combines with its operations in the distributed generation market where it is present in 27 US states, said Mikael Backman, CEO at Cleanleaf.

With this latest agreement, the company increases its O&M portfolio to 1.8GW.

