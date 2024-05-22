Cleanleaf Energy signs 350MW utility-scale PV O&M contracts

Cleanleaf Energy, formerly Borrego O&M, manages 1.8GW of operating solar assets. Image: Borrego.

US utility-scale service provider Cleanleaf Energy has signed 350MW of operations and maintenance (O&M) services in the US.

The contracts comprise five solar PV projects located in the states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, which were developed by independent power producer (IPP) Heelstone Renewable Energy. The IPP was acquired by investment platform Qualitas Energy earlier this year.