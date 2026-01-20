Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

By George Heynes
January 20, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

News

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

News

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

News

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

News

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Each acquired project features development approval and connection agreements for 5MW solar facilities. Image: CleanPeak Energy.

CleanPeak Energy has completed the acquisition of five solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) development sites in New South Wales (NSW) from Fortitude Renewables, adding 25MW of solar capacity and 100MWh of battery storage to its portfolio.

The transaction includes four completed projects at Ashley, Gunnedah, Dubbo and Culcairn, with a fifth site at Warialda subject to completion of development approval.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Each acquired project features development approval and connection agreements for 5MW solar facilities paired with battery storage systems.

The projects are scheduled to enter construction in 2026 and achieve operational status by early 2027. Once operational, the portfolio is projected to generate approximately 90GWh annually and to produce around 85,000 Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs).

Philip Graham, CEO of Clean Peak Energy, described the acquisition as enabling immediate construction to commence.

“The acquisition of the shovel-ready Fortitude portfolio allows us to move straight into construction, accelerating the delivery of green energy to our contracted customers,” Graham stated.

The transaction represents the first acquisition since Clean Peak Energy announced its strategic partnership with global investment firm KKR. 

US private equity firm KKR committed AU$500 million (US$335 million) to CleanPeak Energy to support the rollout of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar PV, battery storage and micro-grid solutions across Australia’s commercial and industrial sector.

The acquisition was funded through shareholder equity and follows CleanPeak Energy’s recent completion of an AU$465 million debt refinancing for its funding vehicle CPE Renewable Investment Unit Trust (CPERI), launched via a joint venture with Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

Clean Peak Energy specialises in developing, building, owning and operating solar, battery storage, embedded network and thermal energy infrastructure for major Australian corporations and governments seeking sustainability transitions.

The company’s approach allows clients to avoid upfront capital costs and technology risks associated with distributed energy deployment.

In October 2024, CleanPeak Energy bought two solar PV plants in NSW from Dutch solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group, with a combined generation capacity of 14.5MW.

The deal, which was worth €6 million (US$7 million), resulted in a €1.5 million loss for Photon Energy Group.

The completed assets will support new customer supply contracts, including agreements with organisations such as Harris Farm and NAB.

The NSW projects will utilise bifacial modules on trackers, string inverters, and liquid-cooled containerised batteries under unified energy management systems and fleet-wide SCADA for enhanced reliability and reduced operations and maintenance costs. Near-load siting is expected to shorten approval cycles and reduce transmission losses.

australia, bess, CleanPeak, CleanPeak Energy, energy storage, new south wales, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

A Sunpower project.

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

January 19, 2026
US solar firm SunPower has signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based residential and commercial installer Cobalt Power Systems in an all-equity transaction. 
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
Image: Masdar

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

January 19, 2026
Emirati renewables developer Masdar and French utility Engie have reached financial close on the 1.5GW Khazna solar project in Abu Dhabi.
A solar project in Germany.

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

January 19, 2026
Solar PV has met two-thirds (61%) of the US electricity demand growth in 2025, according to a report from think tank Ember.
Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

January 19, 2026
Private investment in Poland’s renewable energy projects risks being blocked by proposed regulations governing grid connections.
The non-recourse debt will support Egg Power’s 250MW pipeline of solar and wind projects under construction, with capacity expected to scale to 500MW in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

January 19, 2026
Egg Power has secured £400 million (US$536 million) in debt financing from NatWest to develop large-scale renewable energy projects across Europe. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA