Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

News

How PVcase Yield 3D modelling can increase PV bankability

Features, Product Reviews

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

News

France seeks 400MW solar PV in latest C&I tender

News

The future of solar with battery storage

Guest Blog, Features

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

News

Photon Energy makes US$1.6 million loss on the sale of Australian solar PV assets

News

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Photon sold the solar PV assets to CleanPeak Energy in October 2024. Image: Photon Energy Group

Dutch solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group said in its Q4 2024 financial results that it lost €1.5 million (US$1.57 million) on the sale of two operating solar PV power plants and a solar hybrid site in New South Wales, Australia.

According to the group, the two solar PV plants have a combined generation capacity of 14.5MW, while the development-stage solar-battery hybrid project has a capacity of 8.2MW/10.9MWh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The systems are located in New South Wales and were sold to CleanPeak Energy, an Australian-owned developer and owner of energy transition infrastructure, in a €6 million deal completed in October 2024.

The Leeton and Fivebough power plants, both commissioned in 2021, are connected to the Essential Energy distribution network through 5MW grid connections. These plants were constructed using single-axis tracking systems and bifacial solar modules to maximise energy yield throughout the day.

Most of the electricity generated by these power plants is sold into the National Electricity Market (NEM), while a small proportion is sold through a power purchase agreement (PPA). It is worth noting that the plants were initially developed using Large Generation Certificates (LGCs) to generate revenue, with PPAs incorporated after the plant’s energisation.

Photon also said the transaction with CleanPeak included the divestment of an 8.2MW/10.9MWh hybrid solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Boggabri, New South Wales, which resulted in the €1.5 million loss.

Despite the sale of these assets, Photon’s Australia portfolio generated a cumulative capacity of around 20,000MWh. Photon said its overall portfolio electricity generation in Q4 2024 stood at 23.4
GWh compared to 25.1 GWh in the comparable period last year and was down by -6.6% YoY due to the sale of 14.5 MWp in Australia, which previously enabled Photon to offset the lower generation output of European power plants during the winter months.

Photon makes progress on 20MW New Zealand solar PV power plant

In the New Zealand solar PV market, Far North Solar Farm, a solar energy asset developer based in Auckland, revealed that around 70% of the solar PV modules have been installed at the Pukenui Solar Farm, with energisation scheduled for early 2025.

Dutch developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group is carrying out the ongoing module installation. Once this has been completed, electrical work and testing will begin before the 20.8MW solar PV plant is fully energised.  

The plant is located on the northern tip of New Zealand’s north island, around 360km from Auckland.

In Europe, Photon recently inked an asset management contract for two Hungarian PV projects with a cumulative generation capacity of 101MWp.  

Photon signed the contract with EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the Portuguese energy utility and project developer. The company said it will “provide a full scope of asset management services, including the technical, commercial and financial management of the PV power plants to ensure optimal performance on behalf of EDPR.”

In the same announcement, Photon Energy said it will also take over another EDPR asset “in the future”, which is currently under construction.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, batery, battery energy storage, energy storage, new south wales, photon, photon energy, solar pv, Solar pv power plant

Read Next

The company started shipping its first modules at the end of July. Image: Meyer Burger.

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

February 24, 2025
The ESMC has called for more comprehensive support measures for European solar manufacturing following a leak from the European Commission.
X-Elio's Blue Grass solar project in Queensland. Credit: X-Elio

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

February 24, 2025
Australia’s Mount Isa City Council in Queensland has released an economic roadmap detailing that the region has some of eastern Australia’s highest potential for co-located solar and wind, with a possible generation capacity of over 26GW.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

February 21, 2025
The credits are Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits generated from selling its modules from US manufacturing bases.
Image: Unsplash

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

February 21, 2025
According to Italy’s solar association, last year saw a divergence in the fortunes of the utility-scale and residential solar sectors.
A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

February 20, 2025
Risen said the cell was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.
pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

News

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.