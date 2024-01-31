Clearway Energy signs corporate renewable energy certificate deal with Swedish firm

Along with a deal for “green e-certified wind energy” to run through 2025, SFK said that the deal would enable it to offset the entirety of its emissions from its operations in the US and Canada. This forms part of its plan to decarbonise the group’s operations by 2030 and “become net zero throughout the value chain by 2050”.

RECs generated from Clearway’s solar farm will be listed with the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS). Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

2023 was a strong year for Clearway’s renewable energy operations. In the first nine months of the year, it posted US$112 million in net income from its renewable energy facilities, compared with US$99 million from its fossil fuel projects and US$26 million from renewables in the same period of 2022.

In October the company began operations at its Daggett solar-plus-storage project in San Bernadino County, California. The site has 482MW of solar capacity and 280MW battery storage output.