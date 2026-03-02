Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Construction begins on Hunter-Central Coast REZ transmission project in Australia

By George Heynes
March 2, 2026
Power Plants, Grids, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

News

US residential solar enters post-incentive era after ITC expiry surge

News

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Features, Long Reads

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

News

Construction begins on Hunter-Central Coast REZ transmission project in Australia

News

Australian printed solar startup lands AU$2.15 million government boost

News

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

News

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction was marked by a visit from the New South Wales Minister for Climate Change and Energy. Image: Ausgrid (via LinkedIn).

Construction has officially commenced on a network upgrade in Australia’s New South Wales Upper Hunter region, which is set to boost transfer capacity by at least 1GW by 2028, in support of the state’s renewable energy transition.

Works have begun on the estimated AU$590 million (US$413 million) Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) network infrastructure project, which will enable an additional 1.8GW of new renewable generation and storage projects to connect to the New South Wales grid.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Construction was marked by a visit from the New South Wales Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Penny Sharpe, who visited the Kurri Kurri site to mark the commencement of works.

The Hunter-Central Coast REZ will create 590 jobs during construction and provide 220 secure local positions once operational. EnergyCo chief executive Hannah McCaughey emphasised that 90% of the ongoing jobs are expected to be filled by locals, reinforcing the project’s commitment to regional employment.

The project includes upgrades to approximately 85km of existing sub-transmission lines and upgrades to existing substations, including the one at Kurri Kurri. Two new 132 kV substations will be built in the Muswellbrook local government area at Sandy Creek and Antiene as part of the programme.

The upgrade has an intended network capacity of 1GW and will allow for 1.8GW of new renewable generation and storage projects to connect to the grid.

Electricity distributor Ausgrid has partnered with state body EnergyCo to deliver the Hunter-Central Coast REZ upgrades and will build, finance, operate and maintain the REZ network infrastructure.

The Hunter-Central Coast REZ has attracted substantial commercial interest since its inception.

In February 2022, New South Wales received 40GW of applications for the new renewable energy zone, representing a US$72 billion investment.

The registration of interest process attracted 24 solar energy projects, 35 large-scale battery energy storage systems, eight pumped hydro projects and 20 wind farms, demonstrating the region’s appeal to renewable energy developers.

The overwhelming response reflected investor confidence in the Hunter and Central Coast regions, which possess excellent renewable energy resources and can utilise existing power stations, rehabilitated mining land, electricity network infrastructure, port and transport infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

The regions span nine local government areas, including Muswellbrook Shire Council, Newcastle City Council, and Central Coast Council, and cover the lands of the Awabakal, Bahtabah, Biraban, Darkinjung, Mindaribba, Wanaruah, and Worimi people.

The Hunter-Central Coast REZ construction comes as part of New South Wales’ broader commitment to renewable energy infrastructure.

Last year, Australia’s New South Wales government earmarked AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure to connect its Renewable Energy Zones and support utility-scale renewable energy and storage projects. The investment, delivered via the Transmission Acceleration Facility, will be spread over four years across the state’s five REZs.

The Hunter-Central Coast REZ is one of five designated clean energy zones in the state government’s electricity roadmap, alongside Central-West Orana, New England, South-West and Illawarra regions.

The Central-West Orana REZ recently became Australia’s first REZ to begin construction, delivered by ACEREZ, a consortium of ACCIONA, COBRA and Endeavour Energy.

Beyond traditional electricity generation, the Hunter-Central Coast REZ will support emerging technologies including green hydrogen, ammonia and metal production, offshore wind development, EV fleet operations and industrial process electrification.

The project includes an online directory connecting local businesses with contract opportunities across all REZ regions, enabling regional companies to participate in the growing pipeline of energy projects.

Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr encouraged local participation, stating the project represents “hundreds of new jobs coming to our local area” and an opportunity to upgrade the electricity system network.

Full capacity for the Hunter-Central Coast REZ is expected by 2028, with the network infrastructure designed to accommodate the substantial renewable energy development interest the region has attracted.

australia, Energyco, nem, new south wales, renewable energy zone, renewables, rez, transmission

Read Next

Image: European Energy.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

March 2, 2026
Feb 2026 NEM solar generation fell 19.7% from January while pricing volatility hit extremes, with rooftop solar spiking to AU$457.91/MWh.
Image: Kardinia Energy.

Australian printed solar startup lands AU$2.15 million government boost

March 2, 2026
Kardinia Energy has received AU$2.15 million in funding to accelerate the scale-up of its flexible printed solar technology manufacturing.
The hybrid power plant will be developed in the mineral-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia. Image: YEC.

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation launches EOI for renewable energy offtake in Western Australia’s Pilbara

February 27, 2026
YEC has opened an EOI process for commercial and industrial customers seeking renewable energy offtake in Pilbara,Western Australia.
Google Belgium data centre solar storage

‘Social backlash inevitable’: Industry demands data centres stop freeloading on Australia’s clean energy

February 26, 2026
Australian coalition warns data centres: build own renewables or face backlash. Demand to surge from 3TWh to 30TWh by 2035.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

February 24, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has secured federal environmental approval for a 450MW solar PV power plant with 3,600MWh of co-located battery energy storage in Queensland, Australia.
The Wellington North solar project in Australia.

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

February 23, 2026
Lightsource bp has sold a 1GW operational solar PV portfolio in Australia to Australian-headquartered renewable energy company Aula Energy.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

News

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

News

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation launches EOI for renewable energy offtake in Western Australia’s Pilbara

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain