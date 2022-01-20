Solar Media
Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

Cordelio Power said the deal would mark its entry to the New York solar market. Image: Cordelio Power.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has secured a 900MWac pipeline of solar projects in New York and Pennsylvania from project developer SunEast Renewables.

Projects making up the portfolio are mainly located in New York, Cordelio said, with more than 600MWac backed by 20-year contracts with the New York State Energy Research Authority (NYSERDA).

Under the terms of the agreement, SunEast is to work with Cordelio on an exclusive basis to develop both the acquired projects and new renewable energy facilities throughout the US east coast.

The projects will bolster the renewables pipeline of Cordelio, which is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which stands at more than 7.5GW of wind, solar and energy storage projects across the US.

The deal marks Cordelio’s first foray into the New York solar market – tipped to be among the US’ most promising PV markets in the coming years – leading CEO John Carson to state the company is looking forward to “several years of growth” in the state.

cordelio power, finance, investment, m&a, new york, SunEast, us solar

Read Next

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

January 20, 2022
President Joe Biden believes he can win support for the energy and environmental initiatives included in his Build Back Better (BBB) Act, saying he is confident of getting “big chunks” of the US$1.75 billion legislation signed into law.

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

January 19, 2022
Innovative Solar Systems (ISS), a utility-scale solar developer with a 12GW pipeline, has put itself up for sale, as it seeks partners to support the company in its development of ever larger PV projects across the US.

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

January 19, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy has closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG to bolster its US solar PV and energy storage pipeline.

Shell takes Italian PV pipeline to 2GW with acquisition of Solar-Konzept Italia

January 19, 2022
Energy major Shell has acquired 100% of PV project developer Solar-Konzept Italia (SKI), taking its solar development pipeline in Italy to around 2GW in the process.
Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

January 18, 2022
Prefabricated solar solutions manufacturer 5B is looking to improve the scalability and cost of its technology through an AU$33.4 million (US$24 million) innovation programme and support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

