COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key markets

News

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

News

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

News

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

News
The Port of Shanghai (pictured) is the world’s busiest container port, but is experiencing major delays as a result of lockdowns in Shanghai. Image: Alex Needham.

COVID-related lockdowns in China are causing port congestion and delays to shipments of clean energy materials, exacerbating an already tight supply chain situation.

COVID-19 infections have spiralled in China in recent weeks, with both Shanghai and Ningbo having been placed into stringent lockdowns. Shanghai and Ningbo are also the locations of two critical ports and sea freight hubs and combined are said to handle the significant majority – upwards of 90% – of solar module export volume from China.

In a note issued last week, JinkoSolar said that congestion at ports had increased by nearly ten-fold in the past fortnight, with shipping giant Maersk also warning of major transportation delays as a result of the Shanghai lockdown.

Road freight in the region has also been restricted as a result of the lockdowns.

JinkoSolar said that while congestion at the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo usually worsens in April, delays being felt now are worse than normal and, as a result, the ‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer has warned of longer delivery times and increases in transportation costs.

“It is not a single logistic issue; it impacts all export cargo. So, understanding and patience are needed, and being updated with the latest shipping information is also necessary. Since the very beginning of this breakout in Shanghai, Jinkosolar has kept close communication and cooperation with vessels suppliers to prioritise handling of queued containers, planning for knock-on effects to minimise the impact of the lockdown on the port’s vessel backlog,” Dany Qian, VP at JinkoSolar, said.

JinkoSolar has also recommended that wherever possible, EPCs and distributors increase inventory levels and secure orders for projects as soon as possible, with pricing trends unlikely to fall.

Delays are also being experienced in the energy storage space, with developer Ameresco declaring force majeure on a 2.1GWh project under development in California because of delays in the transport of lithium-ion batteries meant for the site.

Sister publication Energy-Storage.news has the full story here.

Shipping congestion has been felt across most of the world’s major ports over the past 12 months and while it has eased of late, US developers and EPCs were known to be experiencing major delays at the twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles throughout Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, as many manufacturers noted in their respective results disclosures.

An extensive review of shipping availability and pricing, including forecasts of transportation costs into 2023, is included within the forthcoming edition of PV Tech Power, published later this month.

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

14 April 2022
In this webinar, JinkoSolar has teamed with experts from TÜV Rheinland and Adani Green Energy to provide a technically-driven presentation to demonstrate TOPCon technology’s impact on LCOE and IRR metrics, while regional experts will also provide specific examples of the benefits n-type technologies can realise in specific environments. A roundtable discussion will follow our presentations, where members of our panel will share their valuable insights into the n-type transition and the ecosystem that is being established around it.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
covid, covid-19, jinkosolar, lockdowns, ningbo, port of shanghai, shanghai, shanghai lockdown, shipping, transportation

About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021