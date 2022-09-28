Subscribe
CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

By Jules Scully
CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Engie Energy Access will provide O&M services for the mini-grids. Image: Engie Energy Access.

A new partnership between CrossBoundary Energy Access and Engie Energy Access plans to build a US$60 million portfolio of mini-grids that are expected to connect more than 150,000 people to electricity in Nigeria.

Under the agreement, mini-grids project financier CrossBoundary Energy Access will finance the development and construction activities of a pipeline of mini-grids from Engie that are expected to be built in the next four years.

Engie Energy Access, a mini-grids solutions provider in Africa, will then provide long-term operations and maintenance services for the mini-grids.

CrossBoundary Energy Access, which will own the projects, will provide the capital for the transaction alongside a grant from the World Bank.

Tessa Dignam, senior legal counsel at CrossBoundary, said the financing structure provides a framework for bringing even more private capital into the sector, adding: “This partnership demonstrates an innovative and flexible approach taken to advance renewable energy solutions in Africa.”

CrossBoundary Energy Access raised US$25 million in June to finance solar-powered mini-grids in Africa, securing the backing of ARCH Emerging Markets Partners, Bank of America and the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund.

Humphrey Wireko, managing director at CrossBoundary Energy Access, said the company is now looking to expand its project financing approach to other markets.

Also in Nigeria, solar EPC Sterling and Wilson recently signed an agreement with the country’s government to develop and construct a portfolio of 961MWp PV projects and battery energy storage systems with a total capacity of 455MWh.

Sterling and Wilson to construct 961MWp of solar in Nigeria

September 26, 2022
A subsidiary of solar EPC Sterling and Wilson has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Nigeria to develop and construct a portfolio of PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the country.

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

September 6, 2022
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing up to US$100 million in financing to support the development of 150MW of solar in Turkey.

US$1 billion loan for ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy project in India secured by ReNew Power

August 18, 2022
US$1 billion financing has been secured for a ‘Round-The-Clock’ (RTC) renewable energy project in India, marking the biggest single-project clean energy deal in the country, developer ReNew Power has claimed.

Korsail Energy secures investment to support 2GW solar and storage pipeline

August 15, 2022
US solar developer Korsail Energy has secured a development capital commitment from renewables investment fund SolRiver Capital.

Shell, Engie among consortium backing cross-Europe green hydrogen project

July 18, 2022
Shell and Engie are among the companies leading a consortium established to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem in Europe.

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

