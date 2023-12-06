Cubico brings to operation 135MW solar plant in Mississippi

The Delta’s Edge solar project marks a milestone for the company as its first operational project to be connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the second largest regional transmission network in the country and a key market for future growth.

Moreover, Cubico has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement with utility Cooperative Energy, while closing tax equity financing last August that was supported by financial services companies Raymond James and Monarch Private Capital.

Stacey Kusters, the US country head at Cubico, said: “We are pleased to announce the successful commissioning of Delta’s Edge solar project, a significant milestone that fortifies the strong growth trajectory of our US business. With a long-term Power Purchase Agreement in place with well-established local utility Cooperative Energy, this project exemplifies our commitment to advancing the renewable energy transition across the country and making a positive impact on local communities.”

With this latest project Cubico brings its operational renewable capacity to over 750MW in the US, and over 1.4GW across North America, while having a pipeline of 270MW of renewable projects under construction and nearly 1GW of project under development across the US.