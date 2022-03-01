Cummins to supply electrolyser for Florida’s first green hydrogen plant

Cummins will provide five of its PEM Electrolyser to FPL’s green hydrogen plant in Florida. Image: Cummins

US utility Florida Power & Light (FPL) has picked Cummins to supply a 25MW electrolyser system for what’s claimed to be the first green hydrogen plant in Florida.

The plant will use solar energy to power the electrolysis facility, which will be composed of five Cummins HyLYZER 1000 PEM electrolysers.

Eric Silagy, FPL president and CEO, said: “At FPL, we are always looking over the horizon and focused on making smart, long-term investments to build a more modern, stronger and cleaner energy grid that future generations can depend on.”

Amy Davis, VP and president of New Power at Cummins said it was an exciting project for the company to establish green hydrogen as a “viable way to decarbonise the economy” in the US.

“An electrolyzer installation of this magnitude further solidifies PEM technology as a key to reaching zero emissions in energy-intensive industries,” said Davis.

Last May, Cummins added Spanish energy company Iberdrola to its list of green hydrogen partners with the construction of a 500MW electrolyser production facility in Castilla-La Mancha, that could be scaled up to more than 1GW.