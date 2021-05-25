Cummins adds to Iberdrola’s list of green hydrogen partners, plans gigawatt-scale electrolyser plant

Cummins PEM Electrolyzer in Quebec. Image: Cummins

Spanish energy company Iberdrola is working with US power technology distributor Cummins on what the pair claim will be one of the world’s largest green hydrogen facilities in Spain.

Iberdrola and Cummins have signed an agreement to expand their own green hydrogen businesses and build an electrolyser production facility in Castilla-La Mancha with a capacity of 500MW, but that can be scaled to more than 1GW. The facility is to cost roughly €50 million to build and is expected to come online in 2023.

Iberdrola revealed plans to establish a separate business unit geared towards hydrogen last September, and has since forged several partnerships with oil and gas majors and industrial groups this year to get ahead in the burgeoning green hydrogen power sector. The partnership comes less than a week after the Spanish energy group inked a deal with Mitsubishi Power to develop hydrogen projects together. The company said last month it is working with BP and Enagas on a 20MW electrolyser powered by a 40MW solar PV system, and is also planning to build a solar-plus-hydrogen power project at ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s factory in Villarreal.

It also unveiled plans to build Europe’s largest solar-storage-hydrogen project in Andalusia in July 2020, which Cummins will now become the electrolyser supplier for. The two companies are also working on a hydrogen refueling station in Barcelona, with more collaboration opportunities anticipated in the future.

Iberdrola said in a statement that it has proposed 53 hydrogen-related projects to the European Union’s Next Generation economic recovery package, which would create 4GW of power capacity if they were all brought to life.