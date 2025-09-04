Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Inverters
Europe

Latest

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

News

Fraunhofer ISE completes testing on grid-forming inverters, to publish results next month

News

Governor Newsom signs executive order to accelerate projects at risk of losing IRA support

News

Czech Republic warns of cybersecurity threat from Chinese solar inverters

News

Highland Materials to begin polysilicon plant construction in H2 2026

News

Waaree Energies acquires 64% stake in transformer maker Kotsons

News

Biden tariff moratorium ‘single worst policy’ for US solar supply chain

Features, Interviews

‘Innovation allows us to compete straight up against China on polysilicon’

Features, Interviews

FTC Solar launches automated 80 degree hail stow angle for 1P Pioneer tracker

News

ARENA launches AU$150 million second round of Solar Sunshot programme in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Growing digitisation of energy resources creates data security issues. Image: Baywa r.e

The Czech national cybersecurity agency has warned that Chinese solar inverters represent a threat to the country’s data security.

The increasing digitisation and presence of “complex technological solutions” in critical sectors like energy represent a security threat, the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NÚKIB) warned yesterday.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Infrastructure systems like energy grids, healthcare and transportation are increasingly dependent on cloud-based data storage and processing and remote control. NÚKIB said this means that the providers of those technology solutions “can significantly influence the operation of critical infrastructure and/or access important data, making trust in the reliability of the provider absolutely crucial.”

Those devices are increasingly connected to the Internet and can be controlled remotely by their manufacturers. The agency identified photovoltaic inverters as a high-risk product alongside large language models, electric vehicles, smart meters, medical technologies and personal devices like smart phones and watches.

NÚKIB cited “Confirmed malicious activities by actors linked to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) directed against the Czech Republic” as background for its concerns, including a “campaign” by the hacking group APT31.

It added that the “political and legal environment of the PRC… allows Chinese government authorities access to data stored on the territory of the PRC or significant interventions by Chinese government authorities in the operation of private companies.” This could raise questions about the security protocols of Chinese inverter producers. NÚKIB included Hong Kong and Macau in its risk assessment.

Companies using Chinese-made solar inverters “must take the threat into account in their risk analyses and respond to the identified risks by implementing adequate security measures” as a result of the findings, under the Czech Cybersecurity Act.

Inverter cybersecurity

Earlier this year, it was reported that US energy officials found “rogue” communication devices in Chinese-made solar inverters, which could have opened back-channels for data sharing with China or for hackers to bypass security measures.

The announcement sparked concern in Europe. The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC), a trade group representing EU solar manufacturers, called on the European Commission to investigate the “risk potential for sabotage and espionage” and the ability of component manufacturers to “significantly influence” European grids.

The Lithuanian government has already limited the access of Chinese inverters to its solar and wind projects amid cybersecurity concerns.

SolarPower Europe, the continent’s leading trade body, has called for greater cybersecurity measures at the European level, especially as solar PV and other distributed energy resources take a larger portion of the energy mix.

Like most of the world, Europe is heavily reliant on Chinese-made renewable energy products, particularly for solar PV. Simultaneously, the continent’s inverter manufacturers are struggling against market headwinds and increased price competition from Asian supplier, something which SolarPower Europe has said needs to be addressed.

Read more of PV Tech’s cybersecurity coverage here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, cybersecurity, czech republic, europe, inverter, solar pv

Read Next

Vikram Solar will use INR793.36 crore (US$95 million) from the IPO to build a 3,000MW solar cell and module facility.

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

September 4, 2025
India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the joint forum of the Centre and States, has reduced the GST rate on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%. 
Grid-forming inverter testing at Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE completes testing on grid-forming inverters, to publish results next month

September 4, 2025
Fraunhofer ISE has completed testing work of grid-forming inverters currently available in the energy industry.
The modules, valued at US$ 176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility.

Waaree Energies acquires 64% stake in transformer maker Kotsons

September 4, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has acquired a 64% equity stake in power transformer manufacturing company Kotsons.
Image-ARENA-768x512

ARENA launches AU$150 million second round of Solar Sunshot programme in Australia

September 4, 2025
ARENA has launched the second funding round of its AU$1 billion Solar Sunshot programme, making AU$150 million available.
Alight Energy's Linköping solar project in Sweden.

Alight and Neoen power up 100MW PV plant in Sweden

September 3, 2025
Developers Alight Neoen have commissioned the 100MWp Hultsfred Solar Farm in Småland, southern Sweden.
Image: Unsplash

US residential PV prices remain stable but industry confidence falters – EnergySage

September 3, 2025
US residential solar prices have remained at historic lows in the first half of the year despite market uncertainty and continued high interest rates.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China’s top four solar manufacturers suffer US$1.54 billion in losses in H1 2025

News

Alight and Neoen power up 100MW PV plant in Sweden

News

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

Trinasolar, Holosolis ink TOPCon patent licence agreement in Europe

News

Fraunhofer ISE to build pilot TOPCon cell line to support 4GW Talon PV US facility

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.