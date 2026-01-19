Subscribe To Premium
Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

By Will Norman
January 19, 2026
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

Industry body warns of investment freeze in Polish renewables from proposed grid laws

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

Daqo New Energy expects to halve losses in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

Xinjiang Daqo’s losses will amount to between RMB1-1.3 billion (US$143-186 million) for the period ending 31 December 2025. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy recorded over RMB1 billion in losses in 2025, roughly halving its losses compared with 2024.

The company issued preliminary financial results for its main subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo, which said that losses for shareholders will amount to between RMB1-1.3 billion (US$143-186 million) for the period ending 31 December 2025.

This is a significant improvement on the roughly RMB2.7 billion losses the company posted in 2024, though the ongoing losses still show the difficult circumstances facing the polysilicon industry.

Daqo said it has reported preliminary results for Xinjiang Daqo – in which it owns 72.8% of the equity – in RMB and according to Chinese accounting principles, whereas the full financial statement of the parent company, Daqo New Energy, will be reported in USD according to US principles.

Xinjiang Daqo is Daqo New Energy’s major polysilicon production subsidiary. The company began producing polysilicon in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China in 2013, having previously operated in the Chongqing region. Polysilicon and other industries in Xinjiang have been associated with alleged forced labour practices by the Chinese government against the region’s native Uyghur Muslim population.

Polysilicon sector shifts

China’s polysilicon industry is in a state of change as the industry and government pursue ways to counteract the low prices and oversupply, which have caused problems for the sector’s biggest players.

Last year, the government unveiled a number of “anti-internal competition” laws across various industries, in order to curb the low prices and fierce competition which had emerged between Chinese firms. The polysilicon industry has seen that “cutthroat” dynamic play out over the last two years, leading to massive industry overcapacity and ensuing low prices which saw the sector’s major players post regular financial losses.

More recently, the major polysilicon industry firms, led by Daqo, Tongwei and GCL Technologies, established a RMB3 billion “inventory platform” company designed to manage the flow and level of polysilicon capacity and inventory. This would mark a significant change, from harsh competition to a more managed price and supply environment.

But earlier this month, China’s market supervision body warned that this plan ran the risk of creating an unfair monopoly in the polysilicon industry and warned the involved entities to find a different solution.

Polysilicon prices have rallied in recent weeks, likely as a result of these industry changes. However, the price increases have yet to echo down the supply chain. Polysilicon market expert Johannes Bernreuter said earlier this month that the Chinese industry’s efforts to reduce inventory and raise prices were “unsustainable”, and that leading companies were trying to “turn market laws upside down”, as the end demand for their products was not rising in line with prices.

The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
The non-recourse debt will support Egg Power’s 250MW pipeline of solar and wind projects under construction, with capacity expected to scale to 500MW in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.

Egg Power lands US$536 million financing to build UK and European renewables

January 19, 2026
Egg Power has secured £400 million (US$536 million) in debt financing from NatWest to develop large-scale renewable energy projects across Europe. 
Front view of China's Ministry of Commerce building

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

January 19, 2026
Last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued its final review ruling regarding anti-dumping measures on solar-grade polysilicon originating in the US and South Korea.
Image: DAS Solar via LinkedIn.

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

January 19, 2026
Chinese wafer producer TCL Zhonghuan is planning to take a controlling stake in cell and module manufacturer DAS Solar to strengthen its vertical integration.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

I Squared launches ANZA Power with US$300 million backing for Australia-New Zealand clean energy

January 19, 2026
I Squared Capital has launched ANZA Power, a new IPP aiming to deliver reliable and sustainable energy across Australia & New Zealand. 
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 16, 2026
Global tech giant Amazon has been approved as the buyer of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar project in Oregon, one of the largest solar PV projects in the US.
Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Australian government commits AU$24.7 million to national solar module recycling pilot

