Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Daqo New Energy revenues inch up as surging polysilicon ASPs expected for next quarter

News

JinkoSolar replaces CFO ahead of STAR listing

News

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

News

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

News

IEA: 630GW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 to reach net-zero

News

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
One of Daqo New Energy’s polysilicon facilities. Image: Daqo.

Major polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has reported a rise in revenues as average selling prices (ASPs) inched upward in the opening quarter, however the firm’s ASPs could effectively double in Q2.

Reporting its first quarter results today, Daqo posted quarterly revenues of US$256.1 million, up 3% from the US$247.7 million reported in Q4 2020. ASPs for its solar-grade polysilicon edged up 10% sequentially, hitting US$11.90/kg in the quarter.

This resulted in a gross margin of 46.4% during the quarter, again a marginal gain on the 44.2% margin recorded in the previous quarter, with non-GAAP earnings amounting to US$128.1 million.

But the company expects a recent surge in polysilicon selling prices to be recognised in its forthcoming quarters, and Daqo chief executive Longgen Zhang said the company was now forecasting ASPs in Q2 2021 to be in the range of US$19 – 20/kg, a “significant improvement” compared to Q1 2021.

Polysilicon spot prices have continued to rise as demand far outstrips supply. Earlier this week PV Tech reported that average spot prices for monocrystalline grade polysilicon recorded in China last week rose again to RMB164 (US$25.40)/kg.

Zhang added that the strong end market demand for polysilicon is expected to maintain and supply will remain constrained until the middle of next year, when new capacity is set to come onstream. Zhang added that it has sold out of its polysilicon production volume for this year as a result of long-term supply agreements.

Daqo produced 20,185MT of polysilicon during the quarter and sales volume during the reporting period stood at 21,471MT, both figures down on the 21,008MT produced and 23,186MT sold in Q4 2020. Daqo is now raising its guidance for annual production slightly, up from 80,000 – 81,000MT to 81,000 – 83,000MT.

Having received prepayments of RMB800 million (US$124.5 million), Daqo is funnelling these proceeds towards future expansion plans. Construction on the company’s new Phase 4B project, which will add 35,000MT of polysilicon capacity, started in March and is set to complete by the end of this year before ramping in Q2 2022.

Zhang said the new capacity, coupled with a prospective initial public offering on China’s STAR Market, would bring the company into a “new phase of development” and enable it to quickly expand capacity further.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
daqo new energy, investment, manufacturing, materials, polysilicon, polysilicon pricing

Read Next

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

May 17, 2021
Leading solar module and wafer provider LONGi has increased its wafer prices by around 12%, reflecting increased material and components prices being felt across the industry.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

May 14, 2021
The PV industry “must remain vigilant” across its supply chain in meeting global human rights standards, trade association SolarPower Europe has said in a new sustainability report.

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

May 13, 2021
The solar polysilicon sector is experiencing a changing of the guard, and all four of the top manufacturers will be Chinese next year, research firm Bernreuter Research has predicted.

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

May 12, 2021
Daqo New Energy and JA Solar have signed a long-term supply deal for high-purity polysilicon, the latest in a growing line of deals as manufacturers look to lock in polysilicon supply.

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

May 11, 2021
European polysilicon provider REC Silicon has pinned hopes on plans to develop an ultra-low carbon solar PV value chain amidst a strengthening polysilicon market, stating it is confident that it will restart production at its Moses Lake facility.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021