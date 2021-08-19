Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Daqo targeting multi-year expansion, n-type polysilicon dominance as ASPs continue to rise

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Daqo targeting multi-year expansion, n-type polysilicon dominance as ASPs continue to rise

News

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

Nexamp secures a further US$240m in equity investment to fund growth plans

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
One of Daqo’s furnaces in China. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Major polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has unveiled plans to increase its annual production capacity to 270,000 metric tons (MT) by 2024 while also plotting a course for dominance of the n-type polysilicon market.

The surging polysilicon price has been one of the eminent themes of the solar industry so far this year, and it lifted Daqo’s financial performance to record highs in Q2 2021. The poly producer posted revenues of US$441.4 million in the second quarter of the year, up 72% sequentially and more than treble the US$133.5 million posted in Q2 2020.

Gross profit also soared, rising to US$303.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 155% sequentially.

While Daqo’s average production cost also crept up, rising roughly 9% year-on-year to US$6.31/kg, surging average selling prices (ASPs) of US$20.81/kg helped send the company’s gross margin to 68.7%.

Furthermore, the initial few weeks of Q3 have seen ASPs rise higher still, averaging between US$26 – 28/kg, prompting chief executive Longgen Zhang to state that inflated ASPs are set to continue into the second half of this year, and possibly beyond.

Zhang said polysilicon supply was to remain tight throughout the rest of the year as demand remained strong despite the increase in price, nodding towards major solar wafer and cell providers that have increased their prices in recent weeks.

Zhang added that according to the company’s estimates, between 180,000 – 220,000MT of new polysilicon production capacity is to be added in 2022, considering prospective six-month ramps for its peers. Around 35,000MT of that nameplate capacity is to come from Daqo’s Phase 4B expansion project, which Zhang said could complete as early as the end of this year before being ramped into 2022.

Having bolstered its cash reserves and raised around US$1 billion through a successful IPO process last month, Daqo now intends to capitalise on the high polysilicon price by establishing a significant expansion plan over the next three years, putting into place a roadmap for which the company takes its polysilicon output to 270,000MT by the end of 2024. Further possible expansion sites are to be sought, with more detailed plans to be unveiled at a later date.

These expansion plans are designed to help Daqo maintain its existing market share, which the company said stands at between 18 – 20%.

This added capacity, Zhang said, would equate to around 240 – 250GW of total solar module manufacturing capacity, capable of serving 200 – 210GW of installs next year. With that considered sufficient to meet demand, Zhang told analysts on a conference call yesterday that ASPs are expected to fall into 2022 as the tightness in polysilicon supply falls.

Daqo expects to realise ASPs of around RMB150/kg (US$23) in H1 2022 and around RMB130/kg (US$20) in H2 2022. The company gave no further insight into prospective ASPs beyond H2 2022, indicating it would rely on both ongoing supply and demand pressures as well as the polysilicon industry’s capabilities of delivering n-type polysilicon, with the solar industry transitioning towards n-type technologies.

Baked into Daqo’s expansion plan is a commitment to catering for n-type solar-grade polysilicon demand. Zhang said the company is already delivering n-type polysilicon to four of its major clients, with such product costing around an additional RMB2/kg (US$0.30). While it currently has the capabilities of providing between 30 – 40% of its output to n-type polysilicon, Zhang said Daqo could increase this further – to around 70 – 80% – based on industry demand.

In response to the continued high demand for polysilicon, Daqo has increased its guidance for the full year from 81 – 83,000MT to 83 – 85,000MT, and the company expects to fully utilise its facilities throughout 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
daqo new energy

Read Next

Daqo New Energy completes Xinjiang Daqo’s STAR Market IPO

July 23, 2021
Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy has completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its main operational subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board.

Daqo New Energy announces IPO pricing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

July 13, 2021
Daqo New Energy has applied for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board (STAR Market).

US government extends Entity List to more companies

July 9, 2021
The US government has added a host of new China-based solar companies to its Entity List, effectively banning imports of their products into the country.
PV Tech Premium

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

June 25, 2021
Yesterday the US government ended months of speculation by enacting a withhold and release order (WRO) on solar imports to the US linked to specific polysilicon providers in China suspected of having used forced labour. Liam Stoker analyses what we know so far and, crucially, what the industry still needs to know before it can proceed.
Live

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

June 24, 2021
The US government is set to block the imports of some solar products with links to the Xinjiang region of China in response to allegations of the use of forced labour.

Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

June 23, 2021
Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy is set to proceed with its initial public offering after completing its registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Capital Dynamics spins out clean infrastructure arm to create multi-gigawatt solar and storage platform

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021