Daqo New Energy completes Xinjiang Daqo’s STAR Market IPO

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Central & East Asia

Daqo New Energy completes Xinjiang Daqo’s STAR Market IPO

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

Renewable energy could provide 33-50% of US electricity by 2030, but unlikely to hit Biden 80% target

LONGi´s Hi-MO N module: A new breakthrough with n-type to lead evolution of efficiency and energy yield

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

Duke Energy to develop four solar projects totalling 300MW in Florida

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

On its first day of trading, Xinjiang Daqo’s share price closed 184.4% up on its IPO share price. Image: Pixabay.

Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy has completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its main operational subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board (STAR Market) and has started trading (SSE:688303).

Xinjiang Daqo issued 300,000,000 shares representing 15.58% of the total outstanding shares after the IPO. They were issued at RMB21.49 (US$3.32) per share, with the entire proceeds of the IPO reaching RMB6.45 billion (US$1 billion). The application was made on 13 July.

Daqo now owns 80.7% of Xinjiang Daqo. On its first day of trading yesterday, Xinjiang Daqo’s shares closed at RMB61.11 (US$9.43) per share, up 184.4% compared with the IPO price.

On 23 June, Daqo completed its registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) after submitting its application earlier that month.  

“The successful IPO of Xinjiang Daqo marks a very important milestone for the Company,” said Guangfu Xu, chairman of Daqo New Energy and Xinjiang Daqo. “In many regions of the world, including China, solar PV has already reached grid parity, making it competitive with traditional fossil-fuel energies, even without government subsidies.”

Xu said that in the short term, as the costs of solar PV and storage “continue to fall”, Daqo expects to achieve “broader grid parity for solar PV and energy storage” as well as expanding its operations into semiconductor-grade polysilicon.

daqo new energy, ipo, share price, star market, xinjiang daqo

