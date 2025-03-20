Deriva Energy commissions 100MW PV plant in Mississippi, US

A power purchase agreement was secured with Japanese automotive giant Toyota’s North American subsidiary.

Formerly known as Duke Energy Renewables, Deriva was acquired by asset owner Brookfield Renewables in 2023. The company has more than 6GW of operating renewable energy assets and more than 12.5GW in development across the US.

At the beginning of the year, the developer commissioned a 140MW solar PV portfolio in Colorado, a portfolio that was acquired a year earlier from German solar developer JUWI.

Mississippi had its best year in 2024, with nearly 1GW of solar PV installed and was among the states which saw the biggest jump from the previous two years, along with Ohio, Arkansas and Louisiana. The southern state still lags behind in cumulative installed capacity with more than 1.6GW, of which more than half was added in 2024.

According to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the state is set to more than double its installed capacity in the next five years with nearly 2GW of additions.