DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

UK security solutions company DeterTech has unveiled its rapid response solution for solar PV farms and battery storage to address the threat of cable theft.
The system can be deployed within 72 hours and includes real-time intrusion detection, a forensic marking liquid dubbed “SmartWater” and a mobile security response to triggers, for comprehensive site security protection. These include four PID 360 intrusion detection units—which deter over 80% of intrusions, according to DeterTech—and a solar-powered CCTV tower that are all monitored 24/7 by the company.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
In case of intrusions, it will trigger a live video recording, a 120dB alarm, a warning message and a 2,000 lumen floodlight.
The products were showcased for the first time at a solar PV event in the UK, and Matthew Uttley, business development manager at DeterTech, tells PV Tech Premium that due to similar trends in terms of thefts in the UK and across Europe, the product’s application would not differ much across the continent. The company protects over 2.5GW of solar PV capacity across Europe and the UK.
“Crime trends will vary because they do from country to country,” says Uttley. “But in terms of solar, it is very similar as its predominantly cable theft and sometimes solar panel theft that was rife a few years ago.”
Theft issues across the UK and Europe are not an isolated case, with an estimated 5,000 “major” solar thefts occurring annually, of which 400 are in Germany, according to the company. Between January and August 2024, the UK has reported 73 offences against solar farms, of which 17 involved more than 20km of cable theft.
Kelly Barnes, senior intelligence analyst at DeterTech, adds: “Across Europe, we’re witnessing a surge in the construction of solar and battery storage facilities. That’s great news for the clean energy revolution but has also signalled boom time for organised criminal gangs. Pre-emptive security measures are needed to predict, deter and detect threats to keep sites safe and secure.”
Different solutions at different stages
Uttley highlights that, depending on the stage of development at a project, different security solutions will be deployed, as projects at the construction phase could require different management than those at the operations and maintenance (O&M) stage.
“During the construction phase, we tend to look after assets such as plant machinery that’s on-site, as well as some solar panel storage areas,” explains Uttley.
During the O&M stage of a project, meanwhile, Uttley says that the company’s forensic marking technology SmartWater is used for asset tracing, such as cabling and solar panels, along with overt solutions when dealing with prior issues on a given solar site.
“SmartWater, in itself, is a fantastic deterrent, because the SmartWater logo is in every police screening room in the UK. Organised criminals who have been arrested before will know that logo. It tends to keep people off. SmartWater has a 100% conviction rate. If you’re caught with SmartWater on you, you’ve categorically been at that site,” explains Uttley.
Uttley adds that, in addition to deterring thieves, having security solutions on a solar PV site can also serve additional security purposes.
“It’s worth highlighting that a lot of people come into these areas that are quite a high health and safety risk because of the electricity,” explains Uttley, adding: “As daft as that sounds, for insurance purposes as well for the owners of the solar farms, you have to have sufficient site security in place for that reason.”