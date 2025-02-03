The power play: disrupting organised crime against solar farms

The valuable materials and equipment found on a solar project site make them prime target for criminal activity. Kelly Barnes, senior intelligence analyst at DeterTech, explores some of the latest thinking on keeping the thieves away.
These are buoyant times for the construction of new solar farms and battery storage facilities. In Europe, we need to be adding an average of 70GW of solar capacity every year to hit 2030 solar targets. That has undoubtedly focussed minds and helped to get spades in the ground.
Last year, Germany alone added 14.1GW of additional solar capacity, setting a new record for the most installed by an EU country in a single year. This year, the EU as a whole is expected to add 62GW, rising to 93GW in 2026, according to estimates from SolarPower Europe.
These figures will be very well received by economists and the construction sector as we seek to usher in the clean energy revolution. If this optimism is to be maintained, we must also recognise another group that has taken a keen interest in this surge in activity. Crime data conclusively shows solar farms – both under construction and in operation – are now very firmly on the radar of organised criminal gangs (OCGs).
As a result, site security must be prioritised to avoid project delays, downtime and costly budget overruns, ensuring expectations of the environmental and financial sustainability of solar farms can be achieved.
The surging theft of cable from solar farms
At DeterTech we operate a crime intelligence portal for the police and critical infrastructure companies that help to track the movements and modus operandi of OGCs. In the UK, where we have a data-sharing agreement that covers all 43 police forces, we can provide the most comprehensive picture of theft from solar assets. Yet, the lessons we can take from this should be applied throughout Europe, where the picture is much the same.
The most striking finding from our data is the sheer ambition and scale of the cable thefts. From January to August 2024, there were at least 70 reported offences against UK solar farms. Staggeringly, in over a fifth of those, more than 20 kilometres of cable was stolen each time. Just as concerning is the very high likelihood of impacted sites being retargeted again within a matter of months, often as soon as the cable has been replaced.
In total, approximately 750km of copper cable has been stolen from UK solar farms over a period of just eight months. No, that’s not a typo. To put that into some form of context it’s further than you’d travel on the drive from Berlin in Germany to Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Or, it’s close to the distance you’d need to cover in order to complete 18 back-to-back marathons. Furthermore, the general pattern for acquisitive crime such as this is that it gets worse in late autumn and winter when OCGs exploit the longer nights to act under the cover of darkness.
For the UK alone it’s certainly not inconceivable that we could hit the 1,000kmplus mark before the year is out.
Consider the implications of that figure when applied to the EU27 where external estimates suggest there are around 5,000 “major” solar thefts per year. The theft of such huge volumes of cable points to the involvement of both local and cross-border OCGs, as it depends on the availability of organised disposal routes for offenders. Be in absolutely no doubt about what we are up against. We are talking about a massive criminal operation that is both well established and thoroughly industrialised.
Recommended steps to deter solar thefts
Deploy prominent signage: Clearly communicate that advanced security measures such as CCTV and forensic marking are in place. The first and most valuable impact of any site security technology is its known deterrent value.
Conduct regular perimeter checks: Regularly check the perimeter for any signs of unusual activity. Report anything suspicious and quickly repair fencing that has been damaged or cut.
Limit vehicular access: A determining factor in the likelihood and size of resulting thefts is how closely criminals can park a vehicle to the materials they are looking to steal.
Audit CCTV set-up: Regularly review whether CCTV is in good working order and whether the evolution of activity on site has created any new blind spots. Address any damage or interference to CCTV cameras immediately as this could be a precursor to an attack.
Report all incidents: Notify the police of all incidents and thefts regardless of the value of the loss. Otherwise, it is impossible for government and law enforcement to fully understand the scale of the problem when allocating the appropriate resources to prevent it.
Maintain a tidy site: Avoid leaving cable, materials and plant equipment in view of the site perimeter to avoid attracting unwanted attention.
Change the environment: Once targeted, sites are highly likely to be revisited by the same OCGs who will now be familiar with the existing layout and security measures. Ensure there is a visible security upgrade at these premises to help break this vicious cycle.
Employ visually verified intruder detection: Incident response times are critical in deterring and limiting thefts, so ensure the capabilities are in place to identify and respond to intrusions in real-time. Unmonitored CCTV can at best only help establish liability after the fact.
Use forensic marking: SmartWater serves as a powerful deterrent with its 100% conviction rate in contested court cases. It is an easy and cost-effective measure that puts criminals behind bars and ensures the best chances of recovery should items be stolen.
Leverage local eyes and ears: Make it clear to staff and the community who to call if they witness suspicious activity in the vicinity of your solar farm. Instruct them not to directly challenge offenders but to note details such as clothing or license plate details that could be of interest to security and the police.
Cable theft is easily the most significant issue we see in our data, being responsible for two-thirds of all reported offences against solar farms this year. Yet there are of course other issues to be concerned about. For context, the theft of solar panels accounts for just under one in five recorded offences, around 10% relates to damage to perimeter fencing, main gates or locks, and 5% involves the theft of other assets from solar energy sites.
Whilst it is common practice to regularly review site security and crime prevention measures for new and existing sites, given the high rates of repeat victimisation in the sector, it is imperative to establish standard operating procedures that trigger an immediate and visible security upgrade for impacted sites. OCGs will regularly reconnoitre recently attacked sites to determine whether replacement cable and equipment can be easily retargeted.
So, what do the current methods and activities of OCGs tell us about the steps we can all take? While every site will have its own unique vulnerabilities to address there is a level of predictability to the types of location favoured by OCGs. No site can ever be considered 100% secure. However, it can be made a much less desirable target to criminals. Common-sense steps such as preventing unobserved vehicular access have proven highly effective in limiting the overall size and impact of attempted thefts should they occur.
Protecting sites through construction, fit out and operation
The first thing to note is that risk levels are constantly in flux and do not remain static across the lifetime of a site. So, temporary to semi-permanent security solutions that can be relocated, scaled up or scaled down as necessary are a key part of site security.
For example, in the initial construction phase the greatest threats will likely be to plant and machinery, fuel bowsers and material stores, including cable drums. Careful consideration should be given to where these are stored, especially out-of-hours.
A common risk at this time can be the health and safety issues associated with members of the public inadvertently stumbling onto the site, especially if it was previously open to public access. Another is criminals trying to recon sites without being observed. They’ll often do this during the day when their presence can more easily be explained away and they can determine what assets of value are present and better understand the security measures in place. If successful, they’ll then look to return under the cover of darkness. In both cases, clear signage, visible deterrents and correctly placed intruder detection devices go a long way in discouraging unwanted attention.
As we reach the fit-out stage a whole new category of risks materialises. It’s a time when more permanent security systems are unlikely to yet be fully implemented, adding to the vulnerability of the site. The same considerations as above should be given to the storage of solar panels and cable drums as these prove a particular honeypot for OCGs. The same drums and pallets that make life easier for installers also make it easier for criminals to steal large quantities of these assets in one go. So, take reasonable steps to protect them and not obviously signpost their locations and presence.
CASE STUDY On the ground with Greentech
Greentech is a leading force in Europe’s renewable energy sector. As a fully integrated PV specialist with around 200 employees, the company is committed to delivering a reliable and ever-growing supply of clean energy, crucial for meeting the ambitious renewable energy targets across the continent. Its services include the project development and design, construction, operation and management of PV power plants in Europe.
For greentech, site security on an undeveloped construction site became an urgent issue after a mistake made by a logistics company meant that a large quantity of solar panels would be delivered ten days earlier than scheduled. A quick solution was needed to secure the site much earlier than originally planned. Greentech contacted DeterTech, which was able to get a real-time visually verified system for CCTV and intruder detection in place within 24 hours.
“You can’t just consider the price of replacing stolen materials, you also have to factor in the additional labour costs and the impact on project timelines,” explains Florian Riegert, construction manager at greentech.
Eighteen months on, greentech has a framework agreement in place that has seen the site security solution successfully deployed on a further nine Greentech construction sites. The standard model used to protect greentech’s compounds is to immediately deploy between 4 and 6 PID 360 intrusion detection devices, sometimes supported by two DT Sentinel CCTV towers. This can be delivered, installed and in place within 72 hours as part of a visible security upgrade. Sufficient to provide an immediate deterrent and security upgrade, the rapid deployment also allows time for a more comprehensive site security survey to be conducted and further units to be deployed if additional risks are identified.
The PID 360 units cover the perimeter and approaches to greentech’s equipment stores, deterring intruders and providing an early warning should individuals get too close. Equipped with a 360-degree field of vision, flashing lights and 110dB speakers its presence alone prevents 80% of intrusions. Every activation is also sent to DeterTech’s accredited Alarm Receiving Centre, where it is reviewed, verified and if necessary escalated to the police or on-site security in under a minute.
Where deployed, the DT Sentinel’s are also triggered by the PID 360s to provide high-definition CCTV overwatch for as long as the intruder remains on site. These are powered by spare capacity from greentech’s existing on-site hybrid solar generators supplied by Equinex GmbH.
“I’m very thankful for the quick response times, good communication and high flexibility shown by DeterTech. Since the solutions were deployed, I’m proud to say we have experienced no further unwanted intrusions,” concludes Florian Riegert.
Additional attention must now also be paid to unexpected vehicles arriving for delivery or collection during working hours. If the right security culture hasn’t been enforced, then a hard hat and hi-vis jacket quickly become the ultimate form of camouflage on a construction site.
Criminals are well aware of this and will take the opportunity to hide in plain sight, sometimes even turning up in convincingly liveried vehicles. Any unexpected visitor must be challenged to present ID and to justify their reasons for requiring site access. An awkward conversation is a very worthwhile trade-off for reducing the risk posed by OCGs.
Finally, in the operation phase, the often-rural nature and low on-site staffing needs of solar farms must be taken into account. There will be little natural surveillance as it’s unlikely that offenders will be seen and reported by passersby. Criminals should be deterred from entering in the first place, and if they do enter sites, the alert-based CCTV needs to be fully functional, with no gaps and a rapid escalation process. Regular checks of perimeter fencing for possible signs of malicious activity should also be scheduled.
In this phase the data shows offenders are most likely to focus on cable above ground and at this moment in time we are seeing string cable most commonly targeted. Looking back to past incidents we also observe evidence of offenders planning routes through nearby fields that allow them to get a vehicle or quad bike to an identified access point. Any signs of this should be urgently escalated and considered an early warning that the site may have attracted the undesired attention of OCGs.
Clearer skies ahead?
Solar farms and battery storage facilities remain a solid business investment. That is provided the necessary steps are taken to discourage unwanted interest from OCGs.
It is in our power to design out the majority of solar crime but this will require site security to be given greater priority than has historically been the case. Deterrent and detection-based technologies will have a key role to play, especially at the outset of any new site’s construction, in the aftermath of an attack and in response to other suspicious activity that suggests a site may be on the immediate radar of OCGs.
Author
Kelly Barnes is manager of the Crime Intelligence team at DeterTech, driving the delivery of highly accurate and actionable analysis, allowing stakeholders to better understand their risk of crime. With five years of experience in the field of crime analysis, Kelly began her career in crime intelligence with the Metropolitan Police, alongside the serious crime team. Prior to this, she worked in the finance sector and holds a BSc degree from the University of Bath.