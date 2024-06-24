Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

Features, Interviews

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

Features, Interviews

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Features, Interviews

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

News

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

News

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Astronergy at SNEC
Astronergy is to increase its module manufacturing capacity to 70GW by the end of next year. Image: PV Tech

During SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Chuan Lu, chairman and CEO of Astronergy, about the company’s strategy for coping with challenges in the solar PV industry, new products and shipment forecast.

Part of the CHINT Group, Astronergy is an intelligent manufacturing company focusing on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar industry has been experiencing fluctuation in module prices and supply and demand. To address the challenges, Astronergy has adopted a “3D” strategy.

“The first D is differentiation. There are still many customer values you can deliver, such as efficiency, prices, and how to bring the lowest levelised cost of energy (LCOE) to customers,” he said.

Lu said that the upstream of the solar PV industry is now becoming more challenging compared to the downstream. “The second D is downstream. Oversupply is the result of a bottleneck in policy-making in the past three years, but this is over after three years of heavy investment,” Lu explained.

Diversification is another “D”, according to Lu. “We have diversified ourselves with several business streams, including global project development and residential rooftop business.”

Astronergy has decided to increase its manufacturing capacity to a “decent size”. At SNEC, Astronergy showcased its n-type TOPCon modules based on its 4.0 cell technology, reducing the use of silver paste and other raw materials. Lu said: “You’ll face oversupply if you expand too much. This means you may suffer more losses”.

Looking ahead, Astronergy is planning to increase its module manufacturing capacity to 70GW by the end of next year, while shipping up to 50GW of modules.

With a footprint in over 140 countries and regions, Astronergy operates intelligent manufacturing facilities across China, with an additional factory in Thailand and two factories under construction in Turkey and the US. It has branches in countries including Germany, Spain, the US, Brazil and Australia and focuses on markets in Europe, North and South America and Asia Pacific.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
astronergy, china, module manufacturing, pv modules, snec, SNEC 2024, solar pv

Read Next

intersolar

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

June 24, 2024
The Intersolar Europe 2024 trade show closed its doors for another year on Friday (21st June). Ahead of further coverage and interviews from the conference, this piece will collate a few of the key takeaways that we saw on the ground at the show last week.
Yingli Solar at SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

June 24, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Allen Geng, sales director at Yingli Solar, about the company’s branding and strengths in n-type technology.
JA Solar, SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

June 24, 2024
Solar panels in Romania.

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

June 24, 2024
Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has sold a 214MW solar PV project in Romania.
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

June 24, 2024
Solar frame producer Origami Solar has signed three deals with US steel manufacturers to produce its steel module frames in a move which it said “finalised a fully American supply chain.”
Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing facility to develop its solar and storage portfolio.

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

June 24, 2024
The US has yet again been named the most attractive market for renewables investment and deployment opportunities, according to EY.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews

LONGi announces 30.1% efficiency silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

News

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024