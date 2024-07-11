Dimension Renewable Energy unveils new name, plans to operate 500MW community solar projects

US community solar project developer Dimension Renewable Energy has announced a new name and a plan to operate 500MW community solar projects by the end of next year.
Renamed to Dimension Energy, the company announced a US$3 billion investment plan over the next five years, aiming to achieve over 500MW of operating community solar assets by the end of 2025. The planned operating portfolio will represent US$1.1 billion in invested capital nationwide, with 169MW already under construction across eight states.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“From energising the first ever shared solar projects in Virginia to shaping policy that ensures robust markets in states such as Virginia, New Jersey and California, Dimension Energy is making clean energy work for everyone from coast to coast,” said Rafael Dobrzynski, co-founder and CEO of Dimension Energy.
In addition, the company has also launched a new website and branding to demonstrate its position as a clean power producer that “builds, owns and operates community-scale clean energy projects across the US”.
Founded in 2018, Dimension Energy expanded in 2021 to become a community solar developer, owner and operator supported by the global private markets firm Partners Group.
Last year, the company announced the closing of a US$237 million financing to support a 120MWdc distributed generation portfolio. The portfolio consisted of 28 solar projects located across New York State, New Jersey, Virginia, and California, with over half of the portfolio dedicated to serving low-and-moderate income households.