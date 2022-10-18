Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

Dominion Energy has proposed over 2.3GW of renewable energy filling in the US state of Virginia in the past three years. Image: Dominion Energy Virginia.

US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia.

The projects include seven utility-scale solar plants, two distributed solar projects and one standalone battery energy storage installation. Cumulatively, these will provide 495.7MW of power (see table below).

The proposal also includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) from 13 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers, which were selected through a competitive solicitation process and total more than 300MW.

This is Dominion Energy’s third annual renewable energy filling with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. It proposed nearly 1GW of capacity in September 2021 – with approval received earlier this year – and a combined capacity of 500MW for nine solar projects in Virginia in 2020.

“These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

List of projects owned and operated by Dominion Energy, with a total capacity of 495.7MW. Source: Dominion Energy Virginia.

Construction of the plants is expected to support nearly 4,800 clean energy jobs and generate more than US$920 million in economic benefits across Virginia, said Dominion Energy.

In addition to the Virginia State Corporation Commission approval, each of the proposed projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. The projects are expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025.

Furthermore, two of the projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Solar – will be built on previously developed land in support of the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s (VCEA) requirement for at least 200MW of solar on brownfield sites.