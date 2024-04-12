Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

There is one new aspect of this year’s request for proposals (RFPs) in the solar category, as Dominion Energy is looking for proposals within its service territory for non-residential rooftop solar development or mechanically complete projects, specifically on commercial, industrial and government-owned structures.

Specifically, the company is looking for rooftop solar projects with a capacity of less than 3MW in Virginia’s urban centres to reduce the load on the electric grid.

For other solar proposals, the company is seeking both utility-scale projects with a capacity of more than 3MW and distributed projects that are 3MW or less. Dominion Energy will only consider facilities located in Virginia. For distributed projects that are 3MW or less, the facilities must be located within Dominion Energy Virginia’s service territory, where location grid benefits are provided to its customers.

Additionally, proposals for mechanically complete projects that are 5MW or less will be accepted as in last year’s request for proposals.

Other categories in the RFP include new onshore wind projects, new onshore wind projects co-located with BESS and new standalone BESS.

Dominion Energy said proposals will be accepted continuously throughout the year. On that note, a separate RFP seeking proposals for power purchase agreements (PPAs) will be issued on 1 October.

Aside from the RFP, Dominion Energy received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission for 764MW of solar projects earlier this month. The portfolio will include four solar projects owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia, namely the 57MW Beldale project in Powhatan County, the 95MW Blue Ridge project in Pittsylvania County, the 127MW Bookers Mill project in Richmond County and the 50MW Michaux project in Henry and Pittsylvania Counties.

In addition to these projects, the portfolio will also include 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) with independently owned solar projects, totalling 435MW.