Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

By Simon Yuen
Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing boost top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Maxeon new TOPCon bifacial Performance 7 module targets distributed generation

Mytilineos and PPC Group in 2GW, €2.2 billion SE Europe PV partnership

Repsol completes construction of 637MW Texas PV plant

‘The market is definitely moving on 45X credits’, says Crux CEO

VPPs in California to provide over 7.5GW of capacity by 2035

Nexamp bags US$520 million for US community solar pipeline and expansion

US grid connection backlog, dominated by solar, grows to 2.6TW in 2023

Albanese announces subsidies for Australian clean energy manufacturing

Dominion Energy is also looking for rooftop solar projects less than 3MW in Virginia’s urban centres. Image: Dominion Energy.

US utility Dominion Energy has announced it is seeking proposals to acquire new solar, onshore wind and energy storage development projects in Virginia.

Dominion Energy will accept five types of proposals, including new solar PV projects and new PV solar generation co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

There is one new aspect of this year’s request for proposals (RFPs) in the solar category, as Dominion Energy is looking for proposals within its service territory for non-residential rooftop solar development or mechanically complete projects, specifically on commercial, industrial and government-owned structures.

Specifically, the company is looking for rooftop solar projects with a capacity of less than 3MW in Virginia’s urban centres to reduce the load on the electric grid.

For other solar proposals, the company is seeking both utility-scale projects with a capacity of more than 3MW and distributed projects that are 3MW or less. Dominion Energy will only consider facilities located in Virginia. For distributed projects that are 3MW or less, the facilities must be located within Dominion Energy Virginia’s service territory, where location grid benefits are provided to its customers.

Additionally, proposals for mechanically complete projects that are 5MW or less will be accepted as in last year’s request for proposals.

Other categories in the RFP include new onshore wind projects, new onshore wind projects co-located with BESS and new standalone BESS.

Dominion Energy said proposals will be accepted continuously throughout the year. On that note, a separate RFP seeking proposals for power purchase agreements (PPAs) will be issued on 1 October.

Aside from the RFP, Dominion Energy received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission for 764MW of solar projects earlier this month. The portfolio will include four solar projects owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia, namely the 57MW Beldale project in Powhatan County, the 95MW Blue Ridge project in Pittsylvania County, the 127MW Bookers Mill project in Richmond County and the 50MW Michaux project in Henry and Pittsylvania Counties.

In addition to these projects, the portfolio will also include 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) with independently owned solar projects, totalling 435MW.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

