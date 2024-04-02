Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Dominion Energy receives approval for 764MW solar projects

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Mytilineos signs 210MW Greek solar PV PPA

News

Voltalia “reaches or even exceeds” targets in 2023 financial results

News

Dominion Energy receives approval for 764MW solar projects

News

China calls for WTO to investigate IRA, alleging ‘discrimination against goods of Chinese origin’

News

India adds record 3GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2023, pushes total installed capacity above 60GW

News

Kiwa Group integrates three solar businesses into one brand

News

Fifth Contracts for Difference round pushes UK solar forward

Features, Guest Blog

Walmart inks solar PV PPA in Texas, invests in community solar across US

News

Nordcell plans 1.2GW module plant in Sweden

News

US Department of Commerce issues final ruling to tighten up AD/CVD

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dominion Energy project in US
Dominion Energy owns or acquires four solar projects in the portfolio. Image: Dominion Energy

US utility Dominion Energy has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission for 764MW of solar projects.

The portfolio will include four solar projects owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia, namely the 57MW Beldale project in Powhatan County, the 95MW Blue Ridge project in Pittsylvania County, the 127MW Bookers Mill project in Richmond County and the Michaux project in Henry and Pittsylvania Counties.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Dominion Energy filed a proposal with the Virginia State Corporation Commission for these projects in October 2023, in addition to 8MW projects in Brunswick County and Hanover County.

In addition to these projects, the portfolio will also include 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) with independently owned solar projects, totalling 435MW.

The projects are expected to be completed by 2026. After completion, the capacity of Dominion Energy’s approved projects in Virginia will be more than 4,600MW.

Last year, Dominion Energy also received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for two dozen new solar and energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 800MW. Of the projects approved by the SCC, nine solar projects and an energy storage project – with a combined capacity of 500MW – will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

1 May 2024
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 3rd Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
dominion enegry, lssusa, pv power plants, solar pv, us, usa, Virginia State Corporation Commission

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Walmart inks solar PV PPA in Texas, invests in community solar across US

News

‘Golf ball-sized’ hailstorms damage Fighting Jays solar project; Array launches hail tracking software

News

Nordcell plans 1.2GW module plant in Sweden

News

Fifth Contracts for Difference round pushes UK solar forward

Features, Guest Blog

US Department of Commerce issues final ruling to tighten up AD/CVD

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024