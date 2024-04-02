Dominion Energy receives approval for 764MW solar projects

US utility Dominion Energy has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission for 764MW of solar projects.
The portfolio will include four solar projects owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia, namely the 57MW Beldale project in Powhatan County, the 95MW Blue Ridge project in Pittsylvania County, the 127MW Bookers Mill project in Richmond County and the Michaux project in Henry and Pittsylvania Counties.
Dominion Energy filed a proposal with the Virginia State Corporation Commission for these projects in October 2023, in addition to 8MW projects in Brunswick County and Hanover County.
In addition to these projects, the portfolio will also include 13 power purchase agreements (PPAs) with independently owned solar projects, totalling 435MW.
The projects are expected to be completed by 2026. After completion, the capacity of Dominion Energy’s approved projects in Virginia will be more than 4,600MW.
Last year, Dominion Energy also received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for two dozen new solar and energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 800MW. Of the projects approved by the SCC, nine solar projects and an energy storage project – with a combined capacity of 500MW – will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.
