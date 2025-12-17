Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

By JP Casey
December 17, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

News

Germany lowers tender price cap for rooftop solar PV in 2026 to €0.1/kWh

News

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Doral Renewables solar project.
Doral Renewables has a solar and storage pipeline of nearly 18GW. Image: Doral Renewables.

US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power generated at its 270MW Lambs Draw solar PV project, which will be built in Kansas.

While the company has not specified a timeline for construction or the start of commercial operations at the project, it noted that the project, to be located in Decatur County, would be “one of the largest energy investments in the region”. Doral noted that the entirety of the power generated by the project would be purchased by a “leading US corporation”, which would also acquire Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) associated with the generation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Upon completion, the project will be connected to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which covers 14 states across the central US, and bring Doral’s total contracted energy generation capacity to nearly 2GW. The company boasts a total pipeline of solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects of nearly 18GW, which includes the Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas, for which Doral signed a PPA earlier this year.

“This is yet another significant milestone for our company,” said Doral vice president of markets Sean Boyle of the Lambs Draw PPA. “Our approach to project development and community engagement, combined with our efforts to implement agrivoltaics practices across our portfolio, resonates with large corporations and farmers alike.”

Doral also noted that analyst LevelTen Energy served as the “marketplace operator and platform provider” for the deal, connecting the IPP with the offtaker. In its third quarter report into the North American PPA space, the analyst noted that prices had increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, in response to the “policy headwinds” that are facing US solar at present.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, doral renewables, kansas, lambs draw solar project, power purchase agreement, ppa, projects, us

Read Next

Rooftop solar installation.

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

December 16, 2025
The global solar inverter industry will contract over the next two years as major markets in China, Europe and the US confront new volatility, according to energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.  
GameChange Solar trackers in operation.

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

December 16, 2025
GameChange Solar will supply 1.2GW of trackers for ACWA Power’s 2GW Khulis solar PV project, currently under construction in Saudi Arabia.
Components from Voltage Energy.

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

December 16, 2025
Voltage Energy has received what it calls the solar industry’s first full-system 2kV EBOS certification from UL Solutions.
Rendering of a 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos.
Premium

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

December 15, 2025
Imperial Star's DomesticIQ calculator aims to bring some clarity to the complexities of navigating US solar domestic content requirements.
The Fort Bend project (pictured) is part of the sale. Image: Acciona Energia

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

December 15, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energia has sold a 49% minority stake in a 1.3GW US solar PV project portfolio.
An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

December 12, 2025
A roundup of three solar PV project financing stories from Australia, Texas and California, with updates from Potentia Energy, Origis Energy and Baywa r.e.  
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Long Reads, Features

GameChange Solar to supply 1.2GW trackers to Khulis solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA