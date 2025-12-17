Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

Upon completion, the project will be connected to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which covers 14 states across the central US, and bring Doral’s total contracted energy generation capacity to nearly 2GW. The company boasts a total pipeline of solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects of nearly 18GW, which includes the Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas, for which Doral signed a PPA earlier this year.

“This is yet another significant milestone for our company,” said Doral vice president of markets Sean Boyle of the Lambs Draw PPA. “Our approach to project development and community engagement, combined with our efforts to implement agrivoltaics practices across our portfolio, resonates with large corporations and farmers alike.”

Doral also noted that analyst LevelTen Energy served as the “marketplace operator and platform provider” for the deal, connecting the IPP with the offtaker. In its third quarter report into the North American PPA space, the analyst noted that prices had increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, in response to the “policy headwinds” that are facing US solar at present.