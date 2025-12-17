Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power generated at its 270MW Lambs Draw solar PV project, which will be built in Kansas.
While the company has not specified a timeline for construction or the start of commercial operations at the project, it noted that the project, to be located in Decatur County, would be “one of the largest energy investments in the region”. Doral noted that the entirety of the power generated by the project would be purchased by a “leading US corporation”, which would also acquire Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) associated with the generation.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Upon completion, the project will be connected to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which covers 14 states across the central US, and bring Doral’s total contracted energy generation capacity to nearly 2GW. The company boasts a total pipeline of solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects of nearly 18GW, which includes the Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas, for which Doral signed a PPA earlier this year.
“This is yet another significant milestone for our company,” said Doral vice president of markets Sean Boyle of the Lambs Draw PPA. “Our approach to project development and community engagement, combined with our efforts to implement agrivoltaics practices across our portfolio, resonates with large corporations and farmers alike.”
Doral also noted that analyst LevelTen Energy served as the “marketplace operator and platform provider” for the deal, connecting the IPP with the offtaker. In its third quarter report into the North American PPA space, the analyst noted that prices had increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, in response to the “policy headwinds” that are facing US solar at present.