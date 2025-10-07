Subscribe To Premium
Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

By JP Casey
Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

PVV Infra offshoots secure two India PV projects totalling 209MW; Avaada underway with 1.5GW/2.5GWh Rajasthan PV/BESS project

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

A Doral Renewables project.
The 430MW Cold Creek project will be paired with a 340MWh BESS. Image: Doral Renewables.

US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “corporate buyer” for its 430MW Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas.

The project is currently under development, and will pair the solar generation facilities with a 340MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The facility is located in the Schleicher and Tom Green Counties of Texas, and is expected to be connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, and begin commercial operations, in 2028.

The deal will cover 75% of the facility’s energy output, which Doral estimates at over 1 million MWh annually, and all of the associated Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). While the developer did not name the offtaker, it described the company as a “well-known and experienced energy buyer”, and that this is a new commercial relationship for the company.

“Our ability to work with a top companies and utilities is a testament to our business plan and commitment to new renewable energy projects across the US,” said Doral vice president of markets Sean Boyle. “This new relationship is a substantial accomplishment and a foundational agreement as Doral continues to expand its operating portfolio across the country.”

The news follows a number of project updates from Doral, including its raising of US$1.3 billion in debt financing for its Mammoth solar facility in Indiana. The 1.3GW Mammoth project consists of three separate solar facilities, and was set to be the largest in the US when construction began in 2021.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains.

Attendees are encouraged to respond to an anonymous survey on the US solar and storage sector, that will shape discussions at the summit. Tickets for the event are available on the official website.

