Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “corporate buyer” for its 430MW Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas.
The project is currently under development, and will pair the solar generation facilities with a 340MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The facility is located in the Schleicher and Tom Green Counties of Texas, and is expected to be connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, and begin commercial operations, in 2028.
The deal will cover 75% of the facility’s energy output, which Doral estimates at over 1 million MWh annually, and all of the associated Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). While the developer did not name the offtaker, it described the company as a “well-known and experienced energy buyer”, and that this is a new commercial relationship for the company.
“Our ability to work with a top companies and utilities is a testament to our business plan and commitment to new renewable energy projects across the US,” said Doral vice president of markets Sean Boyle. “This new relationship is a substantial accomplishment and a foundational agreement as Doral continues to expand its operating portfolio across the country.”
The news follows a number of project updates from Doral, including its raising of US$1.3 billion in debt financing for its Mammoth solar facility in Indiana. The 1.3GW Mammoth project consists of three separate solar facilities, and was set to be the largest in the US when construction began in 2021.
