Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

Bids for the capacity must be submitted by 17th December via DEWA’s online system.

Full documents can be purchased from DEWA’s website.

The UAE is home to a number of large solar PV projects already. In April, The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) awarded the development contract for the 1.5GW Al Ajban solar project to a consortium of French firm EDF Renewables and the Korean Western Power Company (KOWEPO).