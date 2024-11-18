Subscribe To Premium
Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

By Will Norman
Bids for the capacity must be submitted by 17th December via DEWA’s online system. Image: Masdar

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued an open tender seeking advisory services from independent power producers (IPP) for a co-located 1.6GW solar PV/1GW battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Available information provided by DEWA says the BESS will be 6 hours in duration.

Bids for the capacity must be submitted by 17th December via DEWA’s online system.

Full documents can be purchased from DEWA’s website.

The UAE is home to a number of large solar PV projects already. In April, The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) awarded the development contract for the 1.5GW Al Ajban solar project to a consortium of French firm EDF Renewables and the Korean Western Power Company (KOWEPO).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
