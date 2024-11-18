Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued an open tender seeking advisory services from independent power producers (IPP) for a co-located 1.6GW solar PV/1GW battery energy storage system (BESS) project.
Available information provided by DEWA says the BESS will be 6 hours in duration.
Bids for the capacity must be submitted by 17th December via DEWA’s online system.
Full documents can be purchased from DEWA’s website.
The UAE is home to a number of large solar PV projects already. In April, The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) awarded the development contract for the 1.5GW Al Ajban solar project to a consortium of French firm EDF Renewables and the Korean Western Power Company (KOWEPO).