Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

News

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

News

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

News

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

News

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

Welcome to the gigawatt club

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

EliTe Solar to build 8GW cell and module factory in Egypt

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A DYCM Power project.
DYCM Power is a joint venture, formed by investor APC Holdings and real estate company Das & Co. Omage: DYCM Power.

US company DYCM Power has announced plans to build a 6GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US, which is planned to start commercial operation in the first half of 2026.

DYCM Power is a joint venture, formed by investor APC Holdings and real estate company Das & Co., which is looking to take advantage of the opportunities available for US renewable power manufacturing in the wake of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). DYCM Power plans to invest US$800 million into the facility, which it will develop in partnership with Macquarie Capital, and expects the factory to begin operation with an annual production capacity of 2GW, before scaling up to its full operating capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The IRA created a unique opportunity for the US to re-establish itself as a leader in solar manufacturing,” said Sriram Das, co-founder and executive chairman of DYCM Power. “With the support of Macquarie Capital and our world class partners, we are taking a significant step towards solar technology self-sufficiency and strengthening America’s energy security, while also setting a new standard for quality and sustainability in solar manufacturing.”

The company is currently “finalising” its site selection process, but noted that it would be somewhere in the the south-east of the US.

It has already signed a supply agreement with a “leading US-based polysilicon provider” and signed a memorandum of understanding with a North American glass manufacturer, but has not yet provided further details on those deals. Other collaborators include Mortenson, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company that will manage the construction of the facility; and ECM Greentech Engineering, which will work on the manufacture of silicon cells and the assembly of solar modules.

The news follows growing interest in the US manufacturing space, with figures from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie suggesting that the country’s solar manufacturing capacity has nearly quadrupled in the two years since the passage of the IRA. While there have been disruptions to some manufacturing facilities—most notably Meyer Burger’s scrapping of a proposed manufacturing plant in Colorado—the IRA has, for the most part, been effective in encouraging investment in domestic manufacturing.

On a global scale, however, there is cause for pessimism, with Solar Media head of research Finlay Colville writing for PV Tech this week that the global PV manufacturing downturn endured this year may persist until 2026.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, apc holdings, cells, das & co, dycm power, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, manufacturing, modules, us

Read Next

Image: Arava Power

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

September 11, 2024
Israel-based developer Arava Power has confirmed that its 270MW SUNRAY solar PV project in Ulvade County, Texas, has started commercial operations.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

September 10, 2024
The PV industry is set for a humbling 2025, with the current manufacturing downturn expected to extend well into 2026.
The Benban solar park in Egypt.

EliTe Solar to build 8GW cell and module factory in Egypt

September 10, 2024
EliTe Solar has announced plans to build an 8GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt.
Premier Energies cell manufacturing.

India requests comments as it looks to add cells to ALMM

September 10, 2024
India has called for comments on its proposed addition of cells to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
The Lamesa solar project in Texas.

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favourable insurance terms

September 9, 2024
The increase in frequency, severity and range of severe weather events is having a growing impact on renewable projects year-round.
First Solar

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

September 9, 2024
Solar manufacturing capacity in the US has nearly quadrupled in the two years since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) became law.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024