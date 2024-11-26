Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Eastern Europe to focus on ‘ready-to-bank’, not ‘ready-to-build’, solar project development

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Sunly starts building 244MW solar PV in Estonia, Baltics ‘largest’ plant

News

Eastern Europe to focus on ‘ready-to-bank’, not ‘ready-to-build’, solar project development

News

‘In the future, the supply chain will be diversified’, says Trinasolar

Features, Interviews

KKR acquires German IPP and renewable energy developer Encavis

News

Western Australia EPA sets environmental criteria for 70GW solar-plus-wind mega-project

News

FRV Australia energises 353MW New South Wales PV plant with Microsoft data centre PPA

News

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

News

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

News

Why Europe’s recast green building standard offers new opportunities for BIPV and our planet

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Panelists speaking about project development at LSSCEE 2024.
“It’s more about getting ready-to-banking,” said Favi Stelian, third from left. Image: PV Tech.

Getting projects to the “ready-to-bank” stage, rather than the ready-to-build stage, is one of the key obstacles to delivering Eastern Europe’s energy transition.

This was the suggestion of Favi Stelian, managing partner for Romania at Nofar Energy, who spoke on a panel at Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event this morning in Warsaw.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“When we’re speaking to get to this ready-to-build [stage], it’s more about getting ready-to-banking,” said Stelian. “If I’m looking at how we’re trying to develop, construct and connect [a project], we’re looking mainly to see how we will find the financing that will be capable of [supporting] our projects.”

His distinction between “ready-to-build” and “ready-to-bank” drew nods of agreement and knowing laughter from the audience, and was a topic of discussion picked up by other panelists.

“I like this ready-to-bank [suggestion],” agreed Renske Ytsma, director of origination, project development and M&A at DRI. “For projects that we’re planning to operate, it’s not about bringing them to ready-to-build, but financial investment decision (FID). Revenue, market and offtake [agreements] come into play there. We [need] the grid in place, the permitted land and to get the market right.”

Grid connection remains a challenge

However, the panellists agreed that, as is the case in many other regions, a lack of available grid infrastructure (Premium access) is a key obstacle to accelerating projects, both in terms of actually commissioning a project and making it an attractive investment proposition for potential backers.

“The most challenging [part] of Poland is grid connection issues,” said Mirosław Połeć, head of development in Poland at Cero Generation. “Everyone is talking about the grid when they start the projects; there is no chance to start the projects [and] secure the land and get environmental permits.

“After two years you can apply for gird connection conditions, and this is really useless right now because we will not get any grid connection conditions for any PV projects anymore, in Poland, I believe.”

Połeć also suggested that the rate of new research and investigation into the grid moves much slower than market conditions affecting solar projects, such as price fluctuations, which means that even well-intentioned research into improving access to grid infrastructure can quickly see its results become obsolete.

“Even though you’ll start the studies, the situation in the grid will change, and you’ll get a refusal,” said Połeć.

The panellists suggested a number of technological solutions to this grid challenge, including the deployment of agrivoltaics (agriPV) systems, and the co-location of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with solar projects, topics that have come up repeatedly at discussions at and prior to the summit.

“We need to implement battery storage to the grid. We were doing that strategy – securing the land, applying for the grid – and then we got thousands of megawatts of rejections,” said Połeć. “Then we switched the strategy to find the grid first of all, and to find the grid, the best option is to apply with battery storage because you don’t need to have all of the permits connected to development processes.”

“Securing the connection with storage gives you an option to build,” he added, while Ytsma called agriPV a “key aspect” in helping accelerate solar projects along the development path.

“There is a huge discussion in Italy [about] what type of land is actually suitable – at least in Italy they have ‘no go-to’ areas – so when national governments make these types of rules, I think they really need to think about what can be standardised and what we can learn from each other.”

The potential of agriPV, in particular, is notable considering the longstanding perception of PV projects as a potential threat to agricultural land in countries across Europe. Despite figures from the EU suggesting that the deployment of agriPV on just 1% of Europe’s farmland could single-handedly meet the continent’s 2030 solar capacity installation targets, there remains a reluctance to engage with agriPV on a large scale in many markets.

This is particularly true in Poland, which Michal Glowacki, country head of Poland at Lightsource BP, said had transitioned from a “grid-constrained market” to a “land-constrained market” in recent years.

‘You’re not on steady ground’

Yet all of these solutions would require significant investment, and the importance of securing private finance, in particular, has already been discussed in depth by this morning’s speakers. Glowacki, who described himself as “a big fan of public tenders,” said that Eastern Europe could learn from its western counterparts with regard to engaging with private finance.

“If there’s a public tender where everyone can try their bit… the process goes really quickly,” Glowacki added. “The idea of go-to areas, from the EU; I’m a huge fan of that. I saw that some time ago in France and Germany, and of course there’s competition, but this allows the municipalities to move fast.”

A steady stream of private finance could also help in Eastern European markets where the policy framework for solar power in general, and adjacent technologies such as BESS, is less than supportive; according to Stelian, the government is “changing everything”.

“Sometimes with the connection part, you’re going to the project and waiting to see what will happen,” said Stelian. “If you’re a developer, you’re fighting with the price, the regulation [and] the new demands from the banks, so you’re not on steady ground.”

Similarly, Połeć noted that there is an absence of battery-specific legislation in Poland, which means that the government could be less able to provide support than the private sector.

“In the end, there’s no regulation that covers battery storage,” he said. “There is a challenge to change the view of battery storage, as well, because on the technical point of view, there is no challenge to integrate battery storage with PV; battery storage with PV is really easy.”

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event focuses on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
agriPV, deployment, eastern europe, finance, grids, lsscee, poland, projects, ready to build, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Sunly delegation in front of the first solar panels added at Estonia's largest solar PV project

Sunly starts building 244MW solar PV in Estonia, Baltics ‘largest’ plant

November 26, 2024
Estonian independent power producer (IPP) Sunly has started construction of a 244MW solar PV plant in its home country.
An Encavis solar project.

KKR acquires German IPP and renewable energy developer Encavis

November 26, 2024
Leading a consortium of investors via a holding company, Elbe BidCo, KKR acquired 87.41% of outstanding shares in Encavis at €17.50 per share.
Dr Konrad Wojnarowski, undersecretary of state at the Polish Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy, speaks at LSSCEE 2024.

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

November 26, 2024
Attracting private investments into Polish solar will be essential for Poland's solar goals, Dr Konrad Wojnarowski said at LSSCEE 2024.
sun energy indonesia

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

November 26, 2024
Indonesia’s president, Prabowo Subianto, has established a 75GW renewable energy capacity target for the country at the G20 Summit in Brazil.
Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks at the event. Image: Presidential Communications Office

‘Decisive action on climate’: World’s largest solar PV and battery project underway in Philippines

November 25, 2024
Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr attended as construction began on what is thought to be the world’s largest power plant to combine solar PV and battery storage.
A Eurowind Energy PV project.

EBRD finances 238MW fully merchant Bulgarian PV plant

November 25, 2024
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has lent up to €50 million to a 237.6MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US representatives propose amendment to 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

News

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

News

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.