EC clears €23 billion Italian state aid package for 37GW renewable energy buildout

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

According to the Commission, the projects are expected to add 37.15GW of renewable energy capacity, equivalent to around 48% of Italy’s current installed renewable energy base.

The programme is designed to help Italy meet its target of sourcing 39.4% of its gross final energy consumption from renewables by 2030. The Commission said the measure would also help lower electricity prices and reduce dependence on imported energy.

Support will be provided through two-way contracts for difference (CfDs) lasting 20 years. Under the scheme, developers will receive payments when electricity market prices fall below an agreed strike price. If market prices rise above the strike price, developers will return the difference to the state.

The majority of support will be allocated through competitive auctions, with developers bidding for the strike price required to make their projects viable.

Italy will run a dedicated auction process for solar PV and onshore wind projects larger than 1MW. Applicants in these tenders will be required to comply with additional pre-qualification criteria linked to the EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act.

Projects smaller than 1MW will be exempt from the auction process and will be able to access support directly. In these cases, strike prices will be set administratively by Italian energy regulator Autorità di Regolazione per Energia Reti e Ambiente (ARERA).

The Commission noted that the €23 billion budget is based on projected market conditions and that actual support costs could be significantly lower if electricity prices remain above current forecasts.

Following its assessment, the Commission concluded that the scheme complies with CISAF requirements and includes safeguards to prevent overcompensation, including measures that avoid support payments when electricity prices are negative.

The approval marks one of the largest renewable energy support programmes authorised under the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal framework since its adoption in June 2025.