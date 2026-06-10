Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EC clears €23 billion Italian state aid package for 37GW renewable energy buildout

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

EC clears €23 billion Italian state aid package for 37GW renewable energy buildout

News

Brookfield, Mitsubishi launch US$462 million European renewables platform

News

The solar sunset: why decommissioning is the industry’s next structural reckoning

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Qcells begins solar cell production at 3.3GW vertically integrated US facility

News

How solar-plus-storage can answer Europe’s renewable energy questions

Features, Interviews

IEEFA identifies ‘missing middle’ as Australian businesses install fraction of rooftop solar potential

News

Ark Energy bags grid connection for 435MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

News

Zelestra expands Meta partnership with 180MW Texas solar PPA

News

US judge restores 5% safe harbour rule for solar tax credits ahead of 4 July deadline

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The programme is designed to help Italy meet its target of sourcing 39.4% of its gross final energy consumption from renewables by 2030. Image: Flickr

The European Commission (EC) has approved a €23 billion (US$26.5 billion) support scheme to deploy more than 37.15GW of renewable energy capacity in Italy.

The scheme, approved under the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), will support electricity generation from solar PV, onshore wind, hydropower and sewage gas projects. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to the Commission, the projects are expected to add 37.15GW of renewable energy capacity, equivalent to around 48% of Italy’s current installed renewable energy base. 

The programme is designed to help Italy meet its target of sourcing 39.4% of its gross final energy consumption from renewables by 2030. The Commission said the measure would also help lower electricity prices and reduce dependence on imported energy. 

Support will be provided through two-way contracts for difference (CfDs) lasting 20 years. Under the scheme, developers will receive payments when electricity market prices fall below an agreed strike price. If market prices rise above the strike price, developers will return the difference to the state. 

The majority of support will be allocated through competitive auctions, with developers bidding for the strike price required to make their projects viable. 

Italy will run a dedicated auction process for solar PV and onshore wind projects larger than 1MW. Applicants in these tenders will be required to comply with additional pre-qualification criteria linked to the EU’s Net-Zero Industry Act

Projects smaller than 1MW will be exempt from the auction process and will be able to access support directly. In these cases, strike prices will be set administratively by Italian energy regulator Autorità di Regolazione per Energia Reti e Ambiente (ARERA). 

The Commission noted that the €23 billion budget is based on projected market conditions and that actual support costs could be significantly lower if electricity prices remain above current forecasts. 

Following its assessment, the Commission concluded that the scheme complies with CISAF requirements and includes safeguards to prevent overcompensation, including measures that avoid support payments when electricity prices are negative. 

The approval marks one of the largest renewable energy support programmes authorised under the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal framework since its adoption in June 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
CfDs, clean industrial deal, europe, european commission, italy, solar pv, support schemes

Read Next

The portfolio is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a weighted average remaining duration of around 10 years. Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash

Brookfield, Mitsubishi launch US$462 million European renewables platform

June 10, 2026
Brookfield and Mitsubishi HC Capital have formed a JV anchored by a 570MW European portfolio valued at approximately US$462 million.
End-of-life planning is no longer theoretical. Across Europe, solar assets are entering a phase in which decommissioning must be treated as a practical and financial priority. Image: PVMRC.
Premium

The solar sunset: why decommissioning is the industry’s next structural reckoning

June 10, 2026
PVMRC's Michael Müller writes for PV Tech Power on the solar industry’s goal of circularity as more plants reach the end of their lifecycle.
The Taipei Energy Hill solar project.
Premium

How solar-plus-storage can answer Europe’s renewable energy questions

June 10, 2026
Despite technical challenges, co-locating solar PV and BESS could provide an answer to many of Europe's renewable energy challenges.
Image: CSIRO.

IEEFA identifies ‘missing middle’ as Australian businesses install fraction of rooftop solar potential

June 10, 2026
Australia leads the world in residential rooftop solar, but its commercial and industrial sector has deployed only 5.6GW.
The acquisition will expand Revolve’s project pipeline to more than 3GW and is expected to close this month. Image: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

June 9, 2026
Revolve Renewable Power is acquiring a 125MW portfolio of utility-scale solar development projects in the US.
The agreement expands Zelestra and Meta's US solar partnership to eight projects totalling approximately 1.4GWdc. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra expands Meta partnership with 180MW Texas solar PPA

June 9, 2026
Zelestra has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the 180MWdc Palmera Solar Plant in Freestone County, Texas.
Newsletter

Most Read

TOYO announces 1.5GW US HJT cell line weeks after AD/CVD hits Ethiopia factory

News

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree wins 300MW EPC contract, Gujarat Inject bags module order, Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion manufacturing hub 

News

IEEFA identifies ‘missing middle’ as Australian businesses install fraction of rooftop solar potential

News

Meeting America’s energy challenge: PV module supply, quality and reliability in focus at PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Editors' Blog, Features

European solar module prices climb as buyer confidence rebounds

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026