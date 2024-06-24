Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has sold a 214MW solar PV project in Romania.
Econergy said an agreement was signed with a subsidiary of an unnamed Balkan conglomerate. Currently, the Niculești solar project is at an “advanced stage” in obtaining building permits and reaching the ready-to-build stage.
After selling the project, Econergy has a pipeline of about 2GW of projects in Romania, with 246MW already connected and in commercial operation and another 800MW in development and construction stages. Of this capacity, 198MW is expected to be connected by the end of 2024.
“We will operate and generate income from the sale of electricity and management services (from these projects), and some are intended to be sold, giving the company a diverse range of income sources,” said Eyal Podhorzer, co-founder and CEO of Econergy.
In Romania, Econergy began commercial operations of a 92MW solar PV project in April. Located in Parau, the project is co-owned by Econergy and French renewable energy investment fund RGreen. Econergy provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management services during the construction process of the solar PV plant, while it will continue to provide asset management services for the next ten years as it operates.
Last year, PV Tech Premium also published an article (premium access) to examine Europe’s emerging solar markets, including Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary Poland and Czechia.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.