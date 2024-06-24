Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

News

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

News

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News

NextEra Energy breaks ground on 310MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

LONGi announces 30.1% efficiency silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

News

Solar PV to provide 20% of global power on the summer solstice

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels in Romania.
Econergy has about 2GW pipeline of projects in Romania. Credit: Econergy

Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has sold a 214MW solar PV project in Romania.

Econergy said an agreement was signed with a subsidiary of an unnamed Balkan conglomerate. Currently, the Niculești solar project is at an “advanced stage” in obtaining building permits and reaching the ready-to-build stage.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

After selling the project, Econergy has a pipeline of about 2GW of projects in Romania, with 246MW already connected and in commercial operation and another 800MW in development and construction stages. Of this capacity, 198MW is expected to be connected by the end of 2024.

“We will operate and generate income from the sale of electricity and management services (from these projects), and some are intended to be sold, giving the company a diverse range of income sources,” said Eyal Podhorzer, co-founder and CEO of Econergy.

In Romania, Econergy began commercial operations of a 92MW solar PV project in April. Located in Parau, the project is co-owned by Econergy and French renewable energy investment fund RGreen. Econergy provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management services during the construction process of the solar PV plant, while it will continue to provide asset management services for the next ten years as it operates.

Last year, PV Tech Premium also published an article (premium access) to examine Europe’s emerging solar markets, including Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary Poland and Czechia.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Econergy, europe, LSSSE, pv power plants, romania, solar pv

Read Next

Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing facility to develop its solar and storage portfolio.

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

June 24, 2024
The US has yet again been named the most attractive market for renewables investment and deployment opportunities, according to EY.
Solarpack has closed financing on a 300MW solar PV plant in Peru

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

June 24, 2024
Renewable energy infrastructure investor Actis has launched a new independent power producer (IPP) company in Peru, seeking to develop 12GW of energy projects.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

June 24, 2024
The first auction of Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) has received interest from more than 40GW of solar and wind projects.
A Masdar project.

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

June 21, 2024
UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar has reached an agreement to buy 67% stake in Greece's Terna Energy.
NextEra Energy 310MW solar PV project

NextEra Energy breaks ground on 310MW solar PV plant in Texas

June 21, 2024
NextEra Energy Resources has begun construction of a 310MW solar PV plant in Texas, US, offering power to INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA.
LONGi headquarters

LONGi announces 30.1% efficiency silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

June 21, 2024
LONGi has announced a commercial M6 size wafer-level silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell with 30.1% efficiency at Intersolar Europe 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews

Warning of ‘crazy’ price pressures in European PV as Intersolar 2024 gets underway

News

LONGi announces 30.1% efficiency silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024