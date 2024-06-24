Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

After selling the project, Econergy has a pipeline of about 2GW of projects in Romania, with 246MW already connected and in commercial operation and another 800MW in development and construction stages. Of this capacity, 198MW is expected to be connected by the end of 2024.

“We will operate and generate income from the sale of electricity and management services (from these projects), and some are intended to be sold, giving the company a diverse range of income sources,” said Eyal Podhorzer, co-founder and CEO of Econergy.

In Romania, Econergy began commercial operations of a 92MW solar PV project in April. Located in Parau, the project is co-owned by Econergy and French renewable energy investment fund RGreen. Econergy provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management services during the construction process of the solar PV plant, while it will continue to provide asset management services for the next ten years as it operates.

Last year, PV Tech Premium also published an article (premium access) to examine Europe’s emerging solar markets, including Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary Poland and Czechia.