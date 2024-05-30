EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

“We’re proud to continue our expansion in the South with a focus on serving the clean energy needs of Arkansas,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America.

EDP Renewables has been setting up long-term expansions to its operations in the US over the past year. In April 2023 it inked a 1.8GW module supply deal with thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar manufacturer First Solar to support its America portfolio through 2026.

Beyond utility-scale projects like this Arkansas venture, the company announced plans to develop 4GW worth of distributed PV projects across its global operations through EDPR North America and its Madrid-based parent company. The company said it will invest €2.5 billion into the expansion by 2026.

Prior to this announcement, the company signed a framework agreement with tech giant Google to develop 650MWp of distributed US solar assets across six states, beginning with Ohio. Google said it would be the primary financier of the portfolio in return for the renewable energy certificates and other environmental attributes.