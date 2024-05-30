Subscribe To Premium
EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

By Will Norman
IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

‘Reducing residential energy use isn’t technology-related’: EU EPBD analysis

Fraunhofer ISE showcases 24% efficient TOPCon cell, using M10 silicon wafers

Accurate load forecasting could make or break the resiliency of solar energy in times of war and crisis

Origis Energy commissions 150MW Golden Triangle II solar-plus-storage project

Michigan Public Service Commission to retain control over renewable energy permitting

LONGi launches modules with ‘standardised’ wafer sizes

PV Tech Power 39 out now: European PV in focus, why modules are getting weaker and the need for more accurate forecasting

Ingeteam to supply inverters to 250MW Grenergy PV project in Spain

EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via X

Renewables developer EPR Renewables North America has built a 157MW solar PV project in Arkansas, marking the company’s entry into the state.

The Crooked Lake Solar Park is located in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

“We’re proud to continue our expansion in the South with a focus on serving the clean energy needs of Arkansas,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America.

EDP Renewables has been setting up long-term expansions to its operations in the US over the past year. In April 2023 it inked a 1.8GW module supply deal with thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar manufacturer First Solar to support its America portfolio through 2026.

Beyond utility-scale projects like this Arkansas venture, the company announced plans to develop 4GW worth of distributed PV projects across its global operations through EDPR North America and its Madrid-based parent company. The company said it will invest €2.5 billion into the expansion by 2026.

Prior to this announcement, the company signed a framework agreement with tech giant Google to develop 650MWp of distributed US solar assets across six states, beginning with Ohio. Google said it would be the primary financier of the portfolio in return for the renewable energy certificates and other environmental attributes.

