EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Mississippi solar PV plant

The project will greatly increase the installed capacity in Mississippi, which currently stands at 577MW as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to data from trade association Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The state ranks 37th in terms of installed capacity with a growth potential of 2.5GW over the next five years.

The renewables developer is currently developing another solar PV plant in Mississippi, the Ragsdale Solar Park, with a capacity of 100MW. The project has an investment of nearly US$160 million.

This is the latest project commissioned by the company in the southern US, with a 175MW solar PV plant recently built in the neighbouring state of Arkansas.

“We are thrilled to finally see Pearl River begin operations. Solar power is a win-win in Mississippi, as it accelerates the deployment of clean energy to the grid and contributes to the state’s decarbonisation objectives. The project will immediately go to work to provide Mississippi with a readily available clean energy resource,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDPR NA.