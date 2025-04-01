EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has commissioned a 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, US.
This is the third phase of the Riverstart Solar Park and is located in Randolph County, bringing the total operational capacity of the solar park to 300MW. The company has three more solar PV plants in development with a combined capacity of 450MW and two PV plants under construction of 100MW and 150MW, respectively.
A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been secured for third phase of the Riverstart plant with retail firm Amazon.
“The continued growth of our portfolio in Indiana with the launch of this newest phase of Riverstart Solar is yet another example of the significant contribution that renewables and solar play to serve the Hoosier State’s growing energy needs,” stated Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, EDP Renewables North America.
Indiana saw installed utility-scale solar PV soar in 2024, with a record 1.6GW of additions, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The state nearly doubled its installed capacity and ended 2024 with 3.6GW of operational solar PV.
SEIA forecasts more than 10.6GW of new solar PV additions over the next five years, which is sixth among the US states.
PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.