EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been secured for third phase of the Riverstart plant with retail firm Amazon.

“The continued growth of our portfolio in Indiana with the launch of this newest phase of Riverstart Solar is yet another example of the significant contribution that renewables and solar play to serve the Hoosier State’s growing energy needs,” stated Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, EDP Renewables North America.

Indiana saw installed utility-scale solar PV soar in 2024, with a record 1.6GW of additions, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The state nearly doubled its installed capacity and ended 2024 with 3.6GW of operational solar PV.

SEIA forecasts more than 10.6GW of new solar PV additions over the next five years, which is sixth among the US states.

