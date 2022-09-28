Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

News

Shell acquires African C&I solar provider Daystar Power

News

Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil

News

Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early

News

Rajasthan power regulator seeking 10% of inter-state solar projects’ power generation for free

News

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

Product Reviews

CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria

News

Enact offers a two-sided software platform for use by installers as well as consumers

Product Reviews

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EDPR Sunseap will bring to the partnership its expertise in developing floating solar farms and cross-border projects in the APAC region. Image: EDPR Sunseap.

EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state utility Korea East-West Power to jointly develop renewable projects in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The strategic collaboration will further accelerate the Portuguese utility’s APAC goal of installing more than 2GW of renewable capacity by 2025 across the region, up from its current 700MW of installed and under construction solar capacity.

Moreover, EDPR Sunseap will bring to the partnership its experience and presence in Asia where it has been involved in several floating solar farms on sea water and cross-border projects, according to Pedro Vasconcelos, executive chairman at EDPR Sunseap.

With this MoU in South Korea, EDPR continues its expansion in the APAC region, after unveiling an investment of US$7.4 billion by 2030 and its acquisition of Singaporean developer Sunseap earlier this year.

Singapore-headquartered EDPR Sunseap is currently present in nine markets and has a pipeline of more than 6GW of renewable projects.

Recently, South Korea adjusted its renewables target favouring nuclear power but with a target of 30% of renewables in the energy mix by 2030. The country aims for 34GW of installed solar capacity by the end of the decade, according to research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
edp renewables, edpr, korea east-west power, memorandum of understanding, south korea, sunseap

Read Next

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

September 22, 2022
Qcells has heightened its commitment to the global solar supply chain as its parent company, Hanwha Solutions, increases investment in clean raw materials.

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Korean consortium plans green hydrogen hub with 3GW of renewables in Queensland

September 21, 2022
A new consortium has been formed in Queensland with a MOU to build a green ammonia corridor between Australia and Korea.
PV Tech Premium

Singapore bets big on power imports

September 9, 2022
As Singapore battles the need to decarbonise without the land availability to establish sufficient large-scale renewables plants, Jules Scully looks at prospective power import projects and the consortiums behind them.

Globeleq to develop green hydrogen hub in Egpyt with 9GW of solar and wind

August 30, 2022
IPP Globeleq has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a green hydrogen hub in Egypt with up to 9GW of solar PV and wind power.

Bharat Electronics and NHPC to establish gigawatt-scale solar manufacturing site in India

August 24, 2022
Two Indian state-owned companies, Bharat Electronics and NHPC, have signed a MOU to establish a gigawatt scale solar manufacturing site in India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

Solar accounted for a third of renewables jobs globally in 2021 – IRENA

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2022