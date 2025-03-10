Subscribe To Premium
Tata Power inks MoU to develop up to 7GW of renewables in Andhra Pradesh

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania

Tata Power inks MoU to develop up to 7GW of renewables in Andhra Pradesh

News

Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power
Tata Power estimates developing the portfolio could see an investment of up to INR490 billion (US$5.6 billion). Image: Tata Power.

Indian renewables developer Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPRL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government of Andhra Pradesh to develop up to 7GW of renewables in the state.

Under the agreement, both parties will jointly explore the development opportunities of up to 7GW solar PV, wind, and hybrid projects with or without energy storage.

The renewables arm of Indian power conglomerate Tata Power estimates developing the portfolio could see an investment of up to INR490 billion (US$5.6 billion), stating it was one of the largest renewable energy investments in the state.

This agreement would be based on the southeastern Indian state’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy for the next five years and launched in late 2024. In its policy, the government of Andhra Pradesh targets the development of more than 160GW of renewable energy, of which nearly half (78.5GW) would be solar PV.

Moreover, the state also set a target for solar manufacturing annual nameplate capacity of 20GW across the entire value chain from polysilicon to PV modules.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO & managing director at TPREL, said: “By leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology, this partnership will drive large-scale renewable adoption and contribute to India’s sustainability goals. Developing up to 7 GW of clean energy projects will further strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s position as a renewable energy hub and accelerate its transition towards a low-carbon economy.”

This is the latest MoU signed by Tata Power or its renewables arm with an Indian state. Last month the company signed a similar MoU with the government of Assam to build up to 5GW of renewables, while TPRL signed an MoU to scale up rooftop solar PV projects with state-owned utility Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

andhra pradesh, development pipeline, memorandum of understanding, mou, tata power, Tata Power Renewable Energy

Tata Power signs memorandum of understanding with Indian state of Assam

Tata Power, Assam government ink MoU to build up to 5GW of renewables

February 26, 2025
Indian power conglomerate Tata Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government of Assam to build up to 5GW of renewables.
Tata Power's Mithapur solar plant.

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

February 7, 2025
TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 4.3GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Image: Pixabay

Jupiter International to build 4.2/3.6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

January 31, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Jupiter International has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian government of Odisha, eastern India, to build a solar cell and module assembly plant.
Tata Power Rajasthan project

Tata Power commissions 431MW solar PV plant in India

December 3, 2024
Tata Power Renewable Energy, the developer subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 431MW solar PV plant in Madhya Pradesh, India.
Floating solar, Kerala, India.

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV plant

November 14, 2024
Indian developer Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned a 126MW floating solar (FPV) plant in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, India.
Tata-Power-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-government-of-Rajasthan-for-renewables-deployment

Tata Power to build 2GW module assembly plant, Vikram Solar files draft for 3GW manufacturing funds

October 1, 2024
Tata Power to build a 2GW module plant in India, while Vikram Solar filed draft papers for its IPO and build a 3GW cell and module plant.

