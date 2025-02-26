Subscribe To Premium
Tata Power, Assam government ink MoU to build up to 5GW of renewables

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania

Carving a niche: SolarEdge on European solar potential

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

European Commission launches Clean Industrial Deal, including ‘made in Europe’ criterion

Serbia awards 645MW of solar and wind capacity in latest tender

Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

First Solar launches TOPCon lawsuit against JinkoSolar, ships record 14.1GW of modules in 2024

Uniper kicks off construction on solar PV portfolios in Hungary, Germany and the UK

Brookfield to acquire National Grid Renewables

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

European offtakers sign deals for 62% less renewable capacity in January

Tata Power’s subsidiary inked another MoU for the development of rooftop solar PV projects in the Indian state of Assam. Image: Tata Power.

Indian power conglomerate Tata Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian government of Assam to build up to 5GW of renewables.

As part of the collaboration, the company will invest INR300 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the state over the next five years. The projects will comprise solar PV, wind, hydro and energy storage.

The eastern Indian state of Assam will facilitate the identification and allocation of nearly 20,000 acres of government land on a lease basis and assist in acquiring private land for the development of solar, wind, hydro and energy storage projects.

With the signing of this MoU, the state of Assam aims to harness its renewables potential, which it estimates to be nearly 14.5GW, with solar PV leading the way. Moreover, it expects to reach its target of 500MW of installed solar PV by 2027.

Tata Power’s subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed another MoU with state-owned utility Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to scale up rooftop solar PV projects under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY).

In its 2024 budget, the Indian government included a plan to install new rooftop solar systems on ten million homes across the country. The PMSGY includes a budget of INR750 billion to support the installation of rooftop PV with a capacity of up to 3kW.

This MoU will further accelerate the installed solar PV rooftop capacity the company has in Assam, which currently sits at 20MW.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, said: “These MoUs marks significant steps towards developing renewable and clean energy capacity, leveraging Assam’s vast potential in solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage. With strong policy support, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement initiatives, this collaboration will not only strengthen the state’s energy security but also drive economic growth and job creation.”

assam, india, memorandum of understanding, mou, renewable development, tata power

Read Next

A ReNew project in India.

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

February 25, 2025
India has added a record 25.2GW of solar PV capacity in 2024, according to a report from research firm Mercom India Research.
SECI-chhatttisgarh-solar-storage-credit-PIB-Delhi

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

February 20, 2025
The Indian Central Electricity Authority has advised state utilities and all renewable energy implementing agencies to co-locate energy storage systems with solar PV in future tenders.
A Gautam Solar manufacturing plant.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Gautam Solar and Waaree advance module and cell plants, India reaches 100GW of installed PV capacity

February 11, 2025
New manufacturing capacity additions from Gautam Solar and Waaree, alongside Indian solar deployments crossing the 100GW threshold.
Tata Power's Mithapur solar plant.

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

February 7, 2025
TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 4.3GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Premier Energies recently opened a 1.5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. Image: Premier Energies.

Premier Energies halts solar cell plant in the US amidst policy uncertainty

February 4, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has put under review its plan to build a solar cell plant in the US due to policy uncertainty.
Alpex Solar is currently increasing its module nameplate capacity from 450MW to over 2GW across two assembly plants in India. Image: Alpex Solar.

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

February 3, 2025
PV Industry figures in India have welcomed government proposals to boost the country’s domestic solar and clean energy manufacturing sector.

Uniper kicks off construction on solar PV portfolios in Hungary, Germany and the UK

First Solar launches TOPCon lawsuit against JinkoSolar, ships record 14.1GW of modules in 2024

Energy Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in BayWa r.e.

Brookfield to acquire National Grid Renewables

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

