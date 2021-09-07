Solar Media
News

Electricity prices reach record highs across Europe

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Electricity prices reach record highs across Europe

News

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

News

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

News

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

News

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog
A solar project in Spain, where wholesale electricity prices broke records on four consecutive days last week. Image: Lightsource BP.

Supply disruptions in the coal and gas sectors have contributed to record electricity costs across Europe, leading to calls for more support for renewables generation to mitigate future price rises.

The average price of electricity in Spain and Portugal’s wholesale market broke new records on four consecutive days last week, reaching an average of €140.23/MWh (US$166.11/MWh ) on Thursday, data from market operator OMIE revealed.

German power spot prices, meanwhile, averaged nearly €83/MWh last month, by far the highest delivery of any August since trading started in 2000, according to research from Swiss utility Axpo, while the UK’s baseload power price reached a record high yesterday.

“The likelihood remains that the record run in prices will continue for now,” said Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis and modelling at Axpo Solutions. “The Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing, bringing risks to liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies, Russia’s gas production capability is unclear and European gas and coal inventories remain significantly below normal.”

Coal power generation has risen to compensate for the decrease in gas production that has resulted from high gas prices. However, utilities are unable to switch from gas to coal at a low price as they need to pay a lot for the carbon that is emitted from coal generation assets, said Carlos Torres-Diaz, head of power and gas markets at consultancy Rystad Energy.

Despite this, it was revealed that a reduction in wind generation meant the UK fired up an old coal plant yesterday that is due to be decommissioned next year. Electricity system operator National Grid ESO confirmed that coal made up around 3.6% of the UK generation mix on average across the day, compared to just over 5% each for solar and wind.

While Europe’s wind generation has been lower this summer compared to previous years, solar output in the continent reached record levels in June, according to data from Rystad.

Torres-Diaz said the rising prices emphasise the need for more renewables: “This is definitely a good time for renewable projects to move ahead and for governments to really incentivise the development of renewable energy because you see that these fluctuations in the fuel prices can affect potentially the power prices.”

With gas prices expected to remain high in the coming months and electricity demand rising as more workers return to offices, consumers are asking if there are ways to limit the electricity bill hikes.

Among the measures introduced in Spain include the extension of a 7% power generation tax break into Q4 2021, while in the country’s upcoming renewables auction the government plans to allocate 600MW of solar and wind capacity for fast-tracked projects that can be online in summer 2022.

The addition of renewables resulting from the auction “will directly reduce the price of electricity” by displacing energy produced from more expensive and polluting plants, Spain’s energy and environment ministry said when the auction was announced last month.

