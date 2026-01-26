Subscribe To Premium
EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 26, 2026
Power Plants, Cell Processing, Modules, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Machine for production of solar cells from EliTe Solar
EliTe Solar’s Indonesia facility. Its new Egypt manufacturing hub comprises 2GW of cell and 3GW of module production capacity. Image: EliTe Solar.

Singapore-headquartered manufacturer EliTe Solar has commissioned its 5GW PV manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt. 

The Ain Sokhna site comprises 2GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity alongside 3GW of solar module production, for utility-scale, commercial and industrial customers globally. 

According to the firm, the facility, which will produce n-type solar cells and modules, will serve as a key component for its solar growth strategy in markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America (MENA). 

“This facility strengthens our global manufacturing footprint while reinforcing our commitment to dependable, market-ready solar supply,” said Arndt Lutz, CEO of EliTe Solar USA. “By combining advanced n-type technology with integrated production and disciplined execution, we’re positioned to support our clients with consistent quality and long-term reliability across multiple markets.” 

In September 2024, EliTe announced plans to develop an 8GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility in SCZONE. The project was planned in two phases, with the first phase, comprising 2GW of cell manufacturing capacity, originally scheduled for completion by September 2025.

At the time of the announcement, the company said the fully ramped facility was expected to generate annual revenues of more than US$190 million, offsetting its US$150 million investment, with a significant share of output being sold into export markets, including the US, as developers seek to diversify supply away from China. 

No further details have been given on subsequent phases of the facility’s build-out.

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar, formerly ET Solar, is a global supplier of high-efficiency solar solutions across utility-scale, commercial and industrial markets. With US operations in California, the company operates vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt, spanning the full value chain from wafers to modules.

In December 2024, EliTe commissioned a solar cell processing plant in Indonesia. The company did not disclose the annual nameplate capacity or the technology used to produce the solar cells. 

egypt, elite solar, pv modules, solar cell manufacturing, solar module manufacturing, solar pv, suez canal economic zone

