Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EliTe Solar to build 8GW cell and module factory in Egypt

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Welcome to the gigawatt club

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

EliTe Solar to build 8GW cell and module factory in Egypt

News

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

News

India requests comments as it looks to add cells to ALMM

News

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

News

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

Features, Guest Blog

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Benban solar park in Egypt.
The 1.8GW Benban solar park is among the world’s largest. Image: Scatec.

Singapore-headquartered manufacturer EliTe Solar has announced plans to build an 8GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt.

EliTe Solar plans to commission the project in two phases, with the first phase, which will build a 2GW cell production facility, to be completed by September 2025. While the company did not announce a timeline for the second phase of development, it noted that, once the facility is producing its full compliment of cells and modules, it would generate annual sales of over US$190 million, offsetting the company’s US$150 million investment into the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company also noted that it would sell “a significant portion” of its products to markets such as the US, which has sought to distance itself from solar products produced in China for several years now. While this has predominantly taken the form of encouraging domestic manufacturing through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), EliTe Solar has clearly identified the US as a potential buyer for solar products made elsewhere in the world.

“This venture will position Egypt as a central hub for photovoltaic manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Derek Liu, chairman of EliTe Solar. “With a planned total production capacity of 8GW, we are introducing solar technology to revolutionise local supply chains and manufacturing standards.”

While EliTe Solar has not announced the products that it will produce at the facility, it was awarded a top-ten score among global module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie this summer.

Egypt has seen significant interest in renewable power development in recent years, although most investments have focused on the green hydrogen space, rather than renewable power manufacturing or deployment. At this summer’s Egypt-EU Investment Conference, companies signed deals worth US$37 billion to invest in green hydrogen developments in country, some of which feature solar power generation, such as Voltalia’s plans to build a 2.7GW solar-and-wind hybrid project in the SCZONE.

The national government is seeking to meet 42% of Egypt’s energy demand with renewable power by the end of the decade, which could be a tall order considering that natural gas alone accounted for 81% of the country’s energy mix as recently as 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In 2021, solar power accounted for less than 3% of the country’s total electricity generation, suggesting that, despite the presence of Africa’s largest solar park, the 1.8GW Benban project, in the country, Egypt will still need to expand its solar industry in the years to come.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
africa, cells, egypt, elite solar, manufacturing, modules, suez canal economic zone

Read Next

A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

September 10, 2024
The PV industry is set for a humbling 2025, with the current manufacturing downturn expected to extend well into 2026.
Premier Energies cell manufacturing.

India requests comments as it looks to add cells to ALMM

September 10, 2024
India has called for comments on its proposed addition of cells to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

September 9, 2024
Silfab Solar has launched its Utility NTC 620-640 XL series of n-type modules, which boast a power conversion efficiency of 23%.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

September 4, 2024
Toyo Solar has announced plans to build a 2GW module manufacturing plant in the US, which it plans to commission next year.
Reliance Industries corporate park in India.

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

September 3, 2024
Reliance Industries is on track to open solar and battery storage production facilities by the end of this year and next, respectively.
a solar pv project in Egypt.

Astronergy to ship 1GW TOPcon modules to Algeria

September 3, 2024
Algeria’s state-owned power utility, Sonelgaz, proposed the 2GW plan to build 15 PV projects across the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

News

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

News

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Oxford PV ships first commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024