EliTe Solar commissions solar cell plant in Indonesia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

On top of the Indonesia solar cell production plant, EliTe Solar is building an 8GW solar cell and module assembly plant in Egypt. Image: EliTe Solar.

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer EliTe Solar has commissioned a solar cell processing plant in Indonesia.

The plant started the production of solar cells seven months after the company selected the site back in May 2024. Civil construction of the site started in July this year, while the installation of infrastructure and production equipment was done in September.

The company did not disclose the annual nameplate capacity or the technology that will be used to produce the solar cells. PV Tech has reached out to EliTe Solar regarding this.

Elite Solar is the latest solar manufacturer to have started production of PV manufacturing capacity in the Southeast Asian country. Last month, US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar began production of solar modules at its Indonesia plant with modules aimed for the US market. The module assembly plant has an annual nameplate capacity of 2.5GW and can produce both Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) and n-type modules.

Outside of Southeast Asia, EliTe Solar aims to build a solar cell and module assembly plant in Egypt. With an annual nameplate capacity of 8GW, the project will be commissioned in two phases, with a starting phase of 2GW of cell production capacity to be completed by September 2025.

Located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the US$150 million investment project will start the groundbreak of the plant later this month, according to the company.

cell manufacturing, commissioning, elite solar, indonesia, solar cells

