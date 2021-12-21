Solar Media
Elkem given US$1.8m grant to pursue carbon-free silicon production, aims to license to other manufacturers

By Sean Rai-Roche
Elkem given US$1.8m grant to pursue carbon-free silicon production, aims to license to other manufacturers

Elkem believe the development of carbon-free silicon could be a ‘game changer’ for the industry. Image: Gresch

Elkem has been given NOK16 million (US$1.78 million) from the Research Council of Norway to develop a silicon manufacturing process that eliminates all direct CO2 emissions associated with its production.

Silicon-based materials company Elkem believes the process may become a “game changer” for the global silicon industry. The production of silicon is a highly energy intensive process and a major cause of CO2 emissions in the solar industry.

The project will run from 2022-2024. Elkem will be the project owner and Aasgeir Valderhaug is project manager. The Norwegian R&D institutes SINTEF and NORCE, and the pilot test centre Future Materials, will be research partners.

“Elkem’s goal with this project is to develop a concept that eliminates all direct CO2 emissions from silicon production. Carbon oxides in the off-gas from the smelting furnaces will be captured, converted to solid carbon, and reused in the process,” said Elkem’s senior vice president for technology Håvard Moe.

“We believe that this is a strong candidate to become a main technology for carbon neutral silicon production beyond 2050.”

Moe said the development of the concept is a “prioritised task in Elkem’s long term climate strategy” and that the company may “licence the technology to other manufacturers” to help them reduce their emissions from production.

Researchers trial thin-film floating solar system for offshore applications

November 29, 2021
The economic viability of deploying thin-film floating solar systems at offshore locations is being explored by a new collaborative study in the Netherlands.

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

November 23, 2021
New architecture for solar cells that can increase power generation and reduce silver costs is closer to commercialisation after the company behind the technology secured a patent in the US.

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

November 23, 2021
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have unlocked the mystery behind perovskite’s apparent tolerance of defects, with potentially huge implications for the future efficiency of solar PV modules

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

November 16, 2021
Spanish energy company Iberdrola is to provide technical and financial support to four projects that are focused on promoting the coexistence of solar plants with agriculture, livestock farming and horticulture.

Researchers receive funding to create anti-soiling coating for solar modules

November 15, 2021
UK-based researchers have secured funding to develop and test a scalable anti-soiling coating for solar modules that could reduce the frequency of cleaning cycles while improving power output.

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

November 8, 2021
Chinese energy firm TBEA is planning to invest RMB 6 billion (US$938 million) to set up a silicon production facility with an annual output of 400,000MT in China’s Inner Mongolia region.

