Saudi researchers find synthetic molecule to boost efficiency and longevity of perovskite solar cells

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Sunraycer, Meta sign 310MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

EU awards 445MW of renewable power capacity in cross-border auction

PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

Maxeon's revenue halves from 2023 to 2024 as CBP maintains module detention

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia's NEM increases 366% YoY

Australia: Queensland government unveils rigorous approval process for solar PV

Alliant Energy commissions 200MW Iowa solar plant

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

The molecule, known as CPMAC, helped improve the energy efficiency of perovskite solar cells by 0.6%. Image: KAUST.

A study from researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has shown that the use of a synthetic molecule in the design of a perovskite solar cell can boost its energy efficiency and longevity.

Known as CPMAC (phenylmethanaminium chloride), the molecule improved the energy efficiency of perovskite solar cells by 0.6%, compared to solar cells built with C₆₀, a black solid made of carbon atoms of which perovskite solar cells are typically made. CPMAC is an abbreviation for an ionic salt synthesised from buckminsterfullerene, another name for C₆₀.

Despite being used more commonly, C₆₀ limits the performance and stability of the solar cells, said the researchers. Another difference, according to the researchers, is when CPMAP and C₆₀ cells were exposed to hot temperatures at different humidities for more than 2,000 hours, the CPMAP solar cells showed a drop in power conversion efficiency that was one-third the size of the decline seen in C₆₀ cells.

According to the researchers, the difference between the two types was more apparent when assembling them into modules consisting of four solar cells, with CPMAC reducing defects in the electron transfer layer by creating ionic bonds with the perovskite rather than the weaker van der Waals bonds made with C60.

“For over a decade, C₆₀ has been an integral component in the development of perovskite solar cells. However, weak interactions at the perovskite/C₆₀ interface lead to mechanical degradation that compromises long-term solar cell stability,” said Professor Osman Bakr, executive faculty of the KAUST Center of Excellence for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technologies (CREST), who led the KAUST contributions to the research.

“To address this limitation, we designed a C₆₀-derived ionic salt, CPMAC, to significantly enhance the stability of the perovskite solar cells,”

The study was published in the Science publication, and can be accessed here.

Image: University of Queensland.

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

April 22, 2025
Australia’s University of Queensland has claimed a new world-record efficiency for a tin halide perovskite solar cell, certified at 16.65%.
Image: Oxford PV

Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

April 10, 2025
British perovskite solar company Oxford PV and Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar have entered into a patent licensing agreement for perovskite-based PV technologies.
Midsummer is aiming to build an annual cell production capacity of 250MW. Image: Midsummer

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

April 9, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar cell company Midsummer has been awarded €2.8 million to research tandem perovskite cell technology.
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

Trinasolar develops 808W solar module using perovskite/silicon tandem cells

March 31, 2025
Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has developed an 808W solar module that uses perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells.
Perovskite solar cell by Tandem PV

Tandem PV raises US$50 million to commercialise US-made perovskite modules

March 5, 2025
The investment will allow the company to build a commercial-scale perovskite manufacturing plant in the US.
UNSW's Professor Xiaojing Hao (middle right) holding the record-breaking kesterite solar cell. Image: UNSW.
Premium

On the road to commercialising kesterite PV

March 5, 2025
PV Talk: University of New South Wales professor Xiaojing Hao discusses her hopes for the potential of kesterite, an emerging alternative PV technology.

