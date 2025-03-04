Ellomay Capital secures US$116 million loan for 198MW Italian solar portfolio

The companies expect to reach financial close on the deal in the coming weeks, although Ellomay did not specify a commissioning date for the projects at which construction is yet to begin. The news follows a number of encouraging developments for the Italian solar sector, which saw installations skyrocket in 2024, with 6.8GW of new capacity added to the grid.

In addition to its Italy portfolio, the company has sought to expand its presence in Europe, and has a majority stake in 335.9MW of solar capacity in Spain, including the 300MW Talasol project. The company has also announced plans to build 49MW of capacity in the US, and announced in 2023 that it would commit around US$20 million to the projects.