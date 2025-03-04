Subscribe To Premium
Ellomay Capital secures US$116 million loan for 198MW Italian solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

One of Ellomay Capital's Italian projects.
Ellomay Capital currently owns 38MW of operational capacity in Italy. Image: Ellomay Capital.

Israel-headquartered renewable power developer Ellomay Capital has closed financing for a 198MW portfolio of solar assets it plans to build and operate in Italy.

The deal, signed between Ellomay’s wholly-owned subsidiary Ellomay Holdings Luxembourg Sarl and a “reputable European institutional investor”, covers a €110 million (US$116 million) loan that Ellomay will repay by 2047, at an annual interest rate of 4.5%. This will support the management of three projects, with a combined capacity of 38MW, which are already connected to the grid; plus additional projects at the ready-to-build stage with a combined capacity of 160MW.

The companies expect to reach financial close on the deal in the coming weeks, although Ellomay did not specify a commissioning date for the projects at which construction is yet to begin. The news follows a number of encouraging developments for the Italian solar sector, which saw installations skyrocket in 2024, with 6.8GW of new capacity added to the grid.

In addition to its Italy portfolio, the company has sought to expand its presence in Europe, and has a majority stake in 335.9MW of solar capacity in Spain, including the 300MW Talasol project. The company has also announced plans to build 49MW of capacity in the US, and announced in 2023 that it would commit around US$20 million to the projects.

Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

March 4, 2025
Asset underperformance cost the global solar sector a record US$10 billion in lost revenue in 2024, according to Raptor Maps.
european energy

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

March 4, 2025
Europe’s solar buyers are showing increased optimism for the sector, in spite of fluctuations in module prices across technologies.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

March 4, 2025
Despite revenue improvements, the company signalled doubts over its ability to continue operations and stay afloat over the coming year.
Image: Lotus Energy (LinkedIn).

Australia’s Lotus Energy to open solar recycling facility in Germany

March 4, 2025
Australia-based solar module recycling group Lotus Energy has confirmed it will build a US$250 million recycling facility in Saxony, Germany.
A pile-based offshore solar power station, at 1.3GW the largest of its kind under construction.
Premium

Reliability requirements for offshore PV systems

March 3, 2025
JinkoSolar reports on some of the work the company is doing to develop and test products to withstand the rigours of the marine environment.
An AMEA Power project.

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

March 3, 2025
AMEA Power has started construction at a 50MW solar power plant in Gontougo, in the north-east of the Ivory Coast.

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

