Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Italy adds 6.8GW of PV in 2024 as utility-scale projects surge

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: CEEC active in Cambodia and the Philippines, CECEP subsidiary starts construction at 650MWp project

News

EDPR North America commissions 100MW Mississippi solar project

News

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

India advises co-location of energy storage with solar PV

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

China’s state energy actors embrace DeepSeek AI to accelerate digital transformation

Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Utility-scale solar installations grew by 163% in 2024. Image: Unsplash.

Italy installed 6.8GW of solar PV in 2024, a 30% increase on the previous year, though the total number of installed systems fell by around 25%.

According to Italy’s solar association, Italia Solare, last year saw a divergence in the fortunes of the utility-scale and residential solar sectors, driven in large part by changes to incentives for residential installations.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The latter saw a 21% year-on-year decline because of the end of Italy’s Superbonus scheme, which offered a 110% tax credit for residential solar installations. The trade body said 2,258MW of residential solar – which Italia Solare defines as below 20kW in size – was added in 2023, compared with 1,789MW last year.

By stark contrast, utility-scale solar installations grew by 163% in 2024. Italia Solare’s data showed that 3,045MW of utility-scale solar capacity was added last year compared with 1,157MWW in 2023.

The corporate and industrial (C&I) sector grew by 8% year-on-year, accounting for the remaining 1,961MW added in 2024.

Italy had a total of 37.08GW of deployed solar capacity as of the end of 2024, Italia Solare said, with over 1.8 million individual solar installations installed. The region of Lombardy has the most cumulative capacity – almost 5GW – followed by Veneto and Puglia, with 3.7GW and 3.6GW, respectively.

Paolo Rocco Viscontini, president of Italia Solare said: “Italian photovoltaics is experiencing a phase of solid growth, with an increasingly strong role of large-scale systems. However, the decline in residential installations is a signal that should not be underestimated: targeted measures are needed to support families in the energy transition.”

Last year’s predictions realised

The trend towards utility-scale and away from residential solar will come as no surprise to Italian market watchers. 2023 was a return to form for the Italian solar market, which had been installing less than 1GW of solar from 2014–2021. Despite this growth, seen in the graph above, which was driven by rooftop residential installations, Italia Solare predicted a drop-off in small-scale additions with the end of the Superbonus scheme.

PV Tech Premium heard similar predictions last year in an interview with Cristiano Spillati, managing director of Italian renewable energy developer Limes. Spillati said he expected the average size of solar projects to “get bigger” in 2024, forecasting “almost three times the amount of utility-scale solar” as the previous year.

While the eventual numbers were not quite this high, the trend has held true, visible in the 25% drop in the number of new installations while total power capacity rose by 30%.

Spillati also spoke about the disparity between Italy’s electricity demand, clustered in the wealthier north of the country, and the available land and sun for large solar plants in the south.

Italia Solare’s data reflects this north-south divide. The trade group said that in Lombardy, the northern region with the most cumulative solar capacity, utility-scale projects are “practically absent”.

Further south, Lazio and Puglia – third and fifth in cumulative solar capacity – have far more utility-scale and C&I projects. Italia Solare said that Lazio “is the region with the highest power [from] large-scale plants”; it also saw almost 300% installation growth in 2024 as the pendulum swung towards utility-scale projects. Northern Lombardy and Veneto – dominated by smaller-scale installations – saw flat and slightly declining growth in 2024, respectively.

More broadly, Italy has well-documented grid congestion issues. Spillati told us that energy storage would become essential in meeting the country’s electricity demand with renewables; the grid operator, Terna, announced a US$18 billion investment to modernise the country’s grid last year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
europe, italia solare, italy, pv power plants, residential pv, solar pv

Read Next

first solar manufacturing

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

February 21, 2025
The credits are Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production tax credits generated from selling its modules from US manufacturing bases.
A perovskite tandem solar cell with an area of 1 cm²

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

February 20, 2025
Risen said the cell was certified by the Chinese National Photovoltaic Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.
pi berlin
Premium

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

February 20, 2025
The PV industry has been playing a game of 'whack a mole' in tackling module defects over the past decade, according to Kiwa Pi Berlin.
A SolarEdge event stand.

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

February 20, 2025
The firm posted net losses (in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)) of US$1.81 billion over 2024 .
Speakers at Solar Media's Energy Storage Summit.

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

February 19, 2025
Renewable energy and battery storage assets are best thought of as 'two business units sharing an address'.
Image: Gurin Energy (LinkedIn).

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

February 19, 2025
Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Gurīn Energy has completed a 75MW solar PV power plant situated in the municipality of Palauig, the Philippines.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Risen Energy claims 30.99% ‘record’ HJT-perovskite cell efficiency

News

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Quality inspections reveal US solar modules among those with the highest defect rates

Features, Editors' Blog

US community solar adds record 1.7GW in 2024, up 35% YoY

News

SolarEdge 2024 financials show ongoing challenges in inverter market

News

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.