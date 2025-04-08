Subscribe To Premium
News

Ember: Global solar generation exceeds 2,000TWh in 2024

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

News

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

News

A solar farm in Turkey.
The world added 474TWh of new solar capacity in 2024. Image: Ember Climate.

The world’s cumulative installed solar generation capacity has doubled between 2022 and 2024, to reach over 2,000TWh, which will be the driving force behind new renewable power capacity meeting global growth in electricity demand to 2030.

These are some of the key conclusionsfrom Ember Climate’s latest report, the ‘2025 Global Electricity Review’, published today. The report is encouraging reading for the global renewable power sector, with the world adding 858TWh of new clean energy generation in 2024 – 49% more than in the previous record set in 2022, when the world added 577TWh – including 474TWh of new solar capacity.

This makes solar the largest source of new electricity generation for the third consecutive year, and the fastest-growing source of electricity generation for the 20th year in a row. The world added 29% more capacity in 2024 than in 2023, and met 40% of the global increase in electricity demand, more than any other single technology, as shown in the graph below.

The Ember report also shows that solar growth remains strong despite diminishing year-on-year capacity additions. The world’s solar sector saw total global generation increase from 100TWh to 1,000TWh over eight years, but the jump from 1,000TWh to 2,000TWh took just three years, as the world’s rate of solar generation has effectively doubled every three years.

In 2023, the world added 86% more new solar capacity than in 2022, but in 2024, the world added just 30% more capacity than in the previous year. While this is a slowdown in the rate of new capacity additions, both 2023 and 2024 saw record figures for yearly capacity additions, and this trend culminated in the world adding 585GW of new solar capacity in 2024.

The report also notes that this growth “is not just unprecedented for solar power”, but for electricity generation as a whole. The solar capacity installed in 2024 is more than the annual capacity insallations of all electricity generation technologies combined in any year prior to 2023, according to the report, and over the last five years, 99 countries have doubled their electricity generation from solar.

China leads additions, exports drive new markets

Geographically, the Ember report shows how solar generation has shifted away from OECD countries over the last year; between 2014 and 2024, the percentage of global solar generation for which non-OECD countries accounted increased from 19% to 58%. Unsurprisingly, China accounts for the most generation of any single country, responsible for 39% of global solar generation in 2024.

However, as China accounts for around 80% of global solar manufacturing capacity, the Ember report argues that “data on exports from China can act as a proxy for demand in countries without a domestic solar manufacturing industry”. In this light, the growing export of Chinese-made modules to countries with smaller solar industries, in terms of total capacity deployed, reflects growing interest in new solar additions in these countries.

Some of the largest export destinations for Chinese modules, outside of major players such as Europe and the US, are shown in the graph below.

The Ember report highlights Pakistan specifically, describing it as “one of the world’s largest markets for new solar installations in 2024”, with massive interest in the rooftop sector, particularly as consumers look to sidestep growing electricity prices.

Earlier this year, Waqas Moosa, chairman of the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) and CEO of Hadron Solar, told PV Tech Premium that there was a “perfect storm” of high power prices, low module prices and accessible Chinese products in the Pakistan solar sector, that helped drive the exponential growth in the country’s installed solar capacity in 2024.

Beyond these countries, the Ember report describes a number of “new solar superpowers”, including India, which became the world’s third-largest solar generator in 2022, and Brazil, which became the fifth-largest in 2024.

Falling battery cost

Much of the growth in renewable energy generation has been made possible by the growing number of battery installations around the world; the Ember report shows that the world added a record 69GW of new battery capacity in 2024, an increase over the 41.5GW added in 2023.

Crucially, the cost of battery installation has fallen considerably, with the price of lithium-ion batteries dropping 20% between 2023 and 2024, and a massive 84% between 2014 and 2024. Ember notes that the combination of lower prices and higher demand means that the average annual installations of battery storage have increased by 67% year-on-year each year for the past decade, and these trends are shown in the graph below.

These figures reflect a growing interest in storage components in the global renewable energy industry, with both standalone and co-located storage projects often being invested in alongside clean power generation. At Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit, held in February this year in London, speakers suggested that both types of storage are “good hedges” for investors keen to support solar projects, and making renewable energy projects more financially viable will only help the world meet its net zero targets.

As is the case in the solar industry, the US state of California has led the way in the battery sector. According to Ember, in 2024, batteries “routinely” met close to one-fifth of the state’s daily peak load in the evening hours – more than gas generation – up from less than 2% of peak load as recently as 2021.

“Solar power has become the engine of the global energy transition,” said Phil MacDonald, Ember managing director.

“Paired with battery storage, solar is set to be an unstoppable force. As the fastest-growing and largest source of new electricity, it is critical in meeting the world’s ever-increasing demand for electricity.”

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
Maxeon solar panels.

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

April 8, 2025
US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has denied Maxeon’s protests made against its detention of the company’s modules brought into the US.
The project will incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Green Gold Energy.

Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

April 8, 2025
A 108MW solar-plus-storage project being pursued by Green Gold Energy in South Australia has been submitted to Australia's EPBC Act.
Image: Austin Hervias via Unsplash

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

April 7, 2025
Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs has triggered falls in the stock prices of major Chinese solar PV manufacturers.
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash
Premium

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

April 4, 2025
President Trump's tariffs could simultaneously hamper US renewables manufacturing and make imported products more expensive, PV Tech heard.
An Actis solar project.

Indian heavy industry offers 20GW solar PV opportunity

April 3, 2025
India’s open access market has the potential to offer 20GW of solar PV to power the country’s heavy industries, according to a report from think tank Ember.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

April 3, 2025
US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping global tariffs on imports to the US, which have heavily impacted major solar PV manufacturing regions.

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

Construction on Australia's first Renewable Energy Zone to begin in mid-2025

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs' impact on solar industry

News

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
