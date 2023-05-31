Emeren Group sells 58MW Polish PV portfolio

A Huawei PV project in Poland. Image: Huawei

Emeren Group – a global solar PV developer – has sold its 58MW Polish solar portfolio to Spectris Energy. The projects were sold ‘ready to build’, and Spectris will handle construction and own the projects long-term.

Spectris Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoldenPeaks Capital, an investor and independent power producer focusing on renewable energy assets.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group said: “We are delighted to announce this deal with Spectris Energy in Poland, which continues our successful track record in Europe. This achievement reinforces our commitment to expanding our renewable energy portfolio and advancing a sustainable future. With our expertise in solar project development, we have strengthened our position as a leading player in Poland.”

In March, Emeren announced that it was eyeing up a 4GW solar and storage pipeline by the end of this year, primarily in European markets. Previously known as ReneSola, the company announced plans last year to expand into other European markets with Poland set to be one of the most significant.

The country is a rising star in the European PV market, despite interconnection delays causing the sector some headaches. PV Tech Premium published a two-part exploration of Poland’s ‘rise to European PV heavyweight’ in March, following its ascension to third place in terms of European PV installations for 2022.

The most recent edition of our downstream journal, PV Tech Power, also features a deep dive into the Polish market as well as explorations of other emerging European PV markets.